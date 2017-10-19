The Colony ER Hospital First Hospital in Community

The Colony ER Hospital has been upgraded to care for non-emergent patients

THE COLONY, TX--(Marketwired - October 19, 2017) - The Colony ER Hospital is excited to announce the recent change in status from freestanding emergency center to medical specialty hospital. This upgraded facility will serve to be the very first community hospital in the history of The Colony, TX. The upscale, state-of-the-art hospital is proud to offer its hometown an elevated range of medical services not found in any other emergency medical business in town.

"At The Colony ER Hospital, we're always looking for better ways to improve the overall wellbeing of our community. Our recent status change allows us to treat a larger variety of illnesses/injuries with the capability of in-patient care. No matter if it's a sprained ankle, suspected flu, or life-threatening condition, you can continue to trust the team at our facility to deliver the unmatched, compassionate, and dedicated care you deserve," said Chief Nurse Officer, Lori Guerrero.

The Colony ER Hospital is conveniently located off the Sam Rayburn Tollway, next to the Studio Movie Grill.

4780 TX-121

The Colony, TX 75056

214-469-1119

This 14,000+ square foot building will now offer in-patient care, out-patient imaging, laboratory services, and access to leading specialists in addition to our emergency room services.

"We're honored to serve the community that has given us so much and this status change is the next step in complete patient care for The Colony," said Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Harvey Castro.

The Colony ER Hospital's upgrade to support out-patient services and in-patient medical care is focused around their mission to provide reliable and convenient healthcare for the community. This change was facilitated and supported by their corporate partners, Nutex Health.

"The Colony ER Hospital is one of many, successful, upscale medical facilities in the Nutex Health network," said CEO of Nutex Health, Dr. Tom Vo. "We're excited to offer The Colony and its surrounding neighborhoods this advanced model of emergency care. At Nutex Health, we're centered around making exceptional care more accessible."

The Colony ER Hospital is equipped with diagnostic imaging technology, including CT scans, bedside emergency ultrasound, digital radiology and a full clinical laboratory. Our team of board-certified physicians, emergency room nurses, specialists, CT and X-ray technicians and front office staff work 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to provide our patients with quick and individualized care. For more information, visit www.thecolonyer.com or contact the Chief Nurse Officer, Lori Guerrero, at (214) 469-1119.

About Nutex Health

Nutex Health is a consortium of licensed 24/7 stand-alone emergency facilities and hospitals, offering fast treatment and superior patient care provided by our team of board-certified physicians. Our facilities offer the convenience and ambience of a private care facility, including the resources and services of a traditional emergency room with dramatically reduced wait times. When minutes count, you can rely on Nutex Health and our network of emergency medical care facilities for individualized and fast care. To learn more about Nutex Health, please visit http://www.nutexhealth.com; email info@nutexhealth.com; or call (713)-660-0557.

