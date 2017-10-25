The Colony ER Hospital: First Specialty Hospital in The Colony, TX

The Colony ER Hospital has been upgraded to care for non-emergent patients

THE COLONY, TX--(Marketwired - October 25, 2017) - The Colony ER Hospital is proud to announce their recent conversion to a medical specialty hospital. This enhanced facility will serve to be the very first specialty hospital in the history of this community. The state-of-the-art hospital is proud to offer residents an elevated range of medical services not previously found in any other emergency medical practice in town.

This 14,000 square foot medical facility will now provide in-patient care, out-patient imaging, laboratory services, and access to leading specialists in addition to our emergency room services. Patient rooms are designed with visitors in mind. Comfortable seating and locally sourced furniture make for an inviting stay for patients as well as loved ones. Families will feel relaxed in the spacious environment complete with the comforts of home.

At The Colony ER Hospital, concierge-level medical treatment is not just their philosophy: it's the only way to operate. "We take care of the smaller concerns during your visit, such as watching after your toddler during your care with us. We want your experience to be pleasant from check-in to discharge. Uber rides to and from the facility as well as in-room food delivery are all arranged by The Colony ER Hospital's dedicated team," said Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Harvey Castro.

Parents can rest easy knowing their little ones will feel at ease in the facility's pediatric themed room. Every single physician is certified and experienced to treat all ages from infants to adults. "As parents ourselves, our nurses and doctors understand how to work with children in stressful times like these. Plus, our staff will always be more than happy to assist moms and dads with any task that might arise during their visit here," said Chief Nurse Officer, Lori Guerrero.

In addition to The Colony ER Hospital's concierge-level service, you can always have confidence to receive medical treatment in little time. From zero to minimal wait time, you will be seen by a board-certified physician in your own private room. This seamless experience makes for a convenient treatment so you and your family can get back to normal faster.

The Colony ER Hospital is conveniently located off the Sam Rayburn Tollway, next to the Studio Movie Grill and across from Topgolf.

4780 TX-121

The Colony, TX 75056

214-469-1119

The Colony ER Hospital is equipped with diagnostic imaging technology, including CT scans, bedside emergency ultrasound, digital radiology, and a full clinical laboratory. Our team of board-certified physicians, emergency room nurses, specialists, CT and X-ray technicians and front office staff work 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to provide our patients with quick and individualized care. For more information, visit www.thecolonyer.com or contact the Chief Nurse Officer, Lori Guerrero, at (214) 469-1119.

