The Coloring Lady Adds a Rainbow of Joy to Patients

ORANGE, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - Adult coloring is all the rage these days. More and more enthusiasts are letting their creativity run wild between the lines. Coloring books, pencils and markers are hot commodities. But it has developed into more than an artistic outlet. Just ask Myra Rahe, a retired university program manager turned coloring entrepreneur.

With the adult coloring craze building steam two years ago, Rahe decided to start her company, 50 Shades of Coloring, where grown-ups could gather to express their latent artistic talents while making new friends and escaping the daily grind for a couple of hours at each session held at local restaurants.

After a few successful sessions, Rahe realized that coloring is more than just a hobby for many.

"When I created 50 Shades of Coloring, I quickly learned from members of our community events that the positive therapeutic benefits of coloring were extraordinary," she said. "I discovered that cancer survivors, people with acute or chronic health issues and those facing emotional challenges are attracted to adult coloring because of the way it replaces stress with tranquility through creativity."

As a result, Rahe began reaching out to patients at local health facilities. Her "mobile coloring clinic" now can be found throughout Orange County, including the various infusion facilities like the one at Kaiser Permanente where patients welcome the diversion. "This is the best," said one patient. "It is so wonderful that you offer this," said another.

"We saw the power of distraction with this activity," said a spokesperson for the Kaiser's Ambulatory Hematology Oncology/Chemotherapy Infusion Center. "Even during a reaction, one of our patients went straight to coloring."

In addition to her on-site coloring sessions, Rahe frequently donates a portion of her group membership fee proceeds to charitable organizations. Among recent recipients are Wings of Rescue, whose mission is to save dogs and cats from "kill shelters"; A Million Thanks, a non-profit that provides letters and grants betterment of life wishes to active and veteran military men and women; and Camp Pendleton's annual Secret Santa project.

More information is available at www.50shadesofcoloring.com. Email: 50shadesofcoloring@gmail.com.