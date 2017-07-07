The Coretec Group Announces New Company Information; Shareholder Call

3DIcon Corporation and Coretec Industries, LLC, announce merger and new company name

TULSA, OK--(Marketwired - July 07, 2017) - A merger agreement that began in September, 2016, between 3DIcon Corporation and Coretec Industries, LLC, is now complete. As a result of the merger, Coretec Industries, LLC became wholly owned by 3DIcon Corporation, which has now transitioned to a new company name -- The Coretec Group, Inc. ("The Company") ( OTC PINK : TDCPD).

"3DIcon was initially drawn to Coretec Industries based on the prospect that its' patented, silicon-based technology could contribute to further development of 3DIcon's 3D display technology," said Victor Keen, Board Co-Chair, The Coretec Group. "Each company recognized the opportunity to advance the mission of enabling technologies through the strength of their combined resources as The Coretec Group, Inc."

A reverse split of the Company's shares of common stock is complete, along with a new trading symbol, CRTG. To further indicate the shared mission and operation of the new Company, a new website, thecoretecgroup.com, has been developed. The website provides information on Company history, operations, technology, news and investor relations.

"We have been pleased to name Michael Kraft as CEO of The Coretec Group," said Keen. "He brings significant C-Suite experience from a number of technical and scientific companies, from start-up to multi-million dollar revenue operations. Michael is a great addition to the Company's strong leadership team."

The Coretec Group has a near-term objective to begin marketing for testing and evaluation of its patent-protected, silicon-based technology, Coretec HexaSilane™ (CHS). CHS has the potential for a number of commercial applications, including extension of battery life in electric cars, computers and cell phones; increasing efficiency of solar cells; and reducing the manufacturing costs of semiconductors and printed electronics. The Company has entered into an agreement with Gelest, Inc., for Gelest to manufacture CHS, and partner in marketing the material to customers and collaborators in target markets.

A shareholder call has been scheduled to answer questions related to the merger, future plans and reverse split details. The call is scheduled for July 14, 2017 at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Daylight Time. Further call details will be available on the Company website.

About The Coretec Group, Inc.

The Coretec Group, Inc. (the "Company") utilizes a portfolio of silicon-based materials to pursue commercial development in energy-focused verticals such as energy storage, solar, and solid-state lighting, as well as printable electronics and 3D displays.

