The Cultch Receives Funding for Specialized Equipment

The Vancouver East Cultural Centre, a multidisciplinary arts presenter known locally as the Cultch, is receiving $239,263 from the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund to support the purchase of specialized equipment. The Honourable Hedy Fry, Member of Parliament (Vancouver Centre), announced this investment today on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

Funding will be used to purchase and install new audio, video and lighting equipment and related hardware for the Cultch's venues. It will also support the purchase of new ticketing, venue and event management software. This specialized equipment will allow the Cultch to increase the variety of its performances, while enhancing its technical capacity.

Quotes

"Supporting cultural infrastructure is paramount for the growth and vitality of our communities and artists. Our government is proud to invest in the Vancouver East Cultural Centre as it continues to support our artists and contribute to the development of Canadian music, dance and theatre."

-The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"The Vancouver East Cultural Centre has been a cultural and artistic hub in the Lower Mainland for more than 40 years. I am delighted that this investment will allow the Cultch to continue to entertain audiences with exciting and innovative programming for years to come."

-The Honourable Hedy Fry, Member of Parliament (Vancouver Centre)

"The Vancouver East Cultural Centre is extremely excited to receive this support from the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund. This funding enables us to make some necessary upgrades to our facilities and technology so we can better serve the multiple communities that partake in performance at Cultch venues. Audiences, artists and other users will all benefit from the upgraded ticketing system, and the theatrical equipment will go a long way in ensuring the Cultch can continue to support and present the best of local, national and international performance and community-based programs. We are grateful to the Government of Canada for showing leadership and commitment by investing in our community through the arts, and we encourage all levels of government to follow this enlightened example."

-Heather Redfern, Executive Director, Vancouver East Cultural Centre

Quick Facts

The Cultch opened in 1973 at the Historic Theatre on Venables Street in east Vancouver. It has grown significantly in recent years and also now operates the VanCity Culture Lab, Jim Green House and the recently renovated York Theatre.

The Cultch offers programming in theatre, dance, music and the visual arts, featuring artists from across Canada and around the world.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund program seeks to improve physical conditions for artistic creativity and arts presentation or exhibition. It is also designed to increase access for Canadians to performing, visual, and media arts, and to museum collections and heritage displays.

