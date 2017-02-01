The Defense Threat Reduction Agency Helps Kenya Build CBRN Response Capability

NAIROBI, KENYA--(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - Last week, the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) and the Department of State (DoS) conducted a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Incident Response Planning Workshop with the Government of Kenya's emergency response leadership and stakeholders.

The workshop was facilitated by DTRA's CBRN Preparedness Program (CP2), which provides training to develop capabilities of Partner Nations like Kenya to effectively respond to Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) incidents.

During the week-long workshop, members of DTRA, DoS and the Massachusetts National Guard focused on providing U.S. and Kenyan stakeholders with an opportunity to plan a series of CBRN response engagements to further collaboration and share best practices in response capabilities in the event of a CBRN incident.

"This workshop was a great opportunity to work with our inter-agency and regional partners to discuss complex issues related to CWMD preparedness for both regional and global readiness," shared Paul Nelson, Acting Director for DTRA's Building Partnerships Department.

DTRA's CP2 provides training across the tactical, operational and strategic mission space to develop new, or enhance existing capabilities, of Partner Nations to respond to WMD incidents and build capability and capacity to prevent the spread of WMD.

DTRA is the U.S. Department of Defense's official Combat Support Agency for countering weapons of mass destruction, addressing the entire spectrum of chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and high yield explosive threats. DTRA's programs include basic science research and development, operational support to U.S. warfighters on the front line, and an in-house WMD think tank that aims to anticipate and mitigate future threats long before they have a chance to harm the United States and our allies. SCC-WMD, the U.S. Strategic Command Center for Combating Weapons of Mass Destruction, synchronizes Combating Weapons of Mass Destruction efforts across our military's geographic commands and leverages the people, programs and interagency relationships of DTRA at a strategic level. We work with the military services, other elements of the United States government, and countries across the planet on counterproliferation, nonproliferation and WMD reduction issues with one goal in mind: Making the World Safer.