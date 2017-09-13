The Economist Korea announced 'Korea Economic Leader Award 2017'

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA--(Marketwired - Sep 13, 2017) - The Economist Korea announced 34 winners of 'Korea Economic Leader Award 2017' from various companies, universities, and government agencies.

Hosted by Joongangilbo, The Economist Korea and sponsored by JTBC-TV, Ministry of Science and ICT, Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, the 8th 'Korea Economic Lead Award 2017' were awarded based on consumer survey and comprehensive review of the award committee comprised of industry experts.

The award ceremony was at Millennium Hilton Hotel in Seoul on August 31st with the award winners and their peers.

The following is list of the award winners:

Gi-Woo, Lee (President / JEI University)

Un-Ha, Roh (CEO / Panasonic Korea, Ltd.)

Suk-Ju, Hwang (Mayor / Sunchang County)

Dong-Won, Kwak (CEO / Busan Metropolitan Corporation)

Hwa-Sun, Shin (CEO / Shinwha Real Estate Research & Development Institute)

Moon-Oh, Kim ( Governor / Dalseong County)

U-Chul, Shin (Governor / Wando County )

Sun-Yeong, Yun (Mayor / Jung-gu Office, Daegu Metropolitan City)

Cheol-Gu, Min (President / Busan Institute of S&T Evaluation and Planning)

Jong-Kee, Chun (Chairman / Seegene Medical Foundation)

Do-Jong, Kim (President / Wonkwang University)

Kyong-Soo, Oh (CEO / Jeju Special Self-governing Province Development Corporation)

Jae-Won, Yoo (President / Korea University of Media Arts)

Hong-Kee, Lee (Chairman / Gold Line Co., Ltd.)

Seong-Sik, Lim (CEO / Diogene. Co., Ltd .)

Eui-Su, Choung (CEO / Danjoung Bio Co., Ltd.)

Yong-Ju, Jeon (CEO / D'Live Co., Ltd.)

Sang-Beom, Kim (CEO / BH Energy Co., Ltd.)

Doo-Young, Choi (Chairman / Shin Young Tech Co., Ltd.)

Do-Bong, Park (Chairman / Aluko Co., Ltd.)

Jae-Yoon, Yoo (CEO / Ad Brain Co., Ltd.)

Ki-Ho, LEE (CEO / ABC-Mart Korea, Inc.)

Won-Suk, Oh (Chairman / Korea Fuel Tech Corporation)

Ki-Su, Han (CEO / Philoptics Co., Ltd.)

Yang-Kwon, Ryu (CEO / Ecolab Korea, Ltd.)

Byung-Soo, Seo (Mayor / Busan Metropolitan City)

Yang-Sik, Choi (Mayor / Gyeongju City)

Byung-Jong, Park (Governor / Goheung County)

Hyeong-Shik, Choi (Mayor / Damyang County)

Chun-Hee, Park (Mayor / Songpa-gu Office, Seoul Metropolitan Government)

Young-Man, Kim (Governor / Okcheon County)

Seok-Wha, Lee (Governor / Cheongyang County)

Jae-Kook, Shim (Governor / Pyeongchang County)

Jae-Kwang, Kong (Mayor / Pyeongtaek City)