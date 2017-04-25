The Electronic System Design Alliance Welcomes SoC Solutions as Newest Member

Notes Value in Being Part of Organization that Promotes System Design Ecosystem

REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2017) - SoC Solutions, supplier of intellectual property (IP) and services to build innovative "connected" products, today became a member of the Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), an international association of companies providing goods and services throughout the semiconductor design ecosystem.

"The ESD Alliance is the all-important connection to the semiconductor design ecosystem," says Jim Bruister, SoC Solutions' chief executive officer (CEO). "For a company like SoC Solutions, there's no better organization to belong to for both the networking opportunities and the Semiconductor IP Working Group that's helping to define so many critical aspects of our market segment."

SoC Solutions of Suwanee, Ga., joined the ESD Alliance to become more involved in its networking events. As a supplier of processor-based intellectual property (IP) for low-power smart device SoCs, SoC Solutions will become a member of the Alliance's SIP Working Group. The group is creating a common methodology and best practices for fingerprinting, and an end-to-end solution for tracking and auditing soft and hard IP, concerns of SoC Solutions.

"We welcome SoC Solutions to our growing roster of IP member companies," comments Bob Smith, the ESD Alliance's executive director. "IP is a growing market sector of increasing importance and we're delighted companies like SoC Solutions that also provide design services recognize the ESD Alliance as its voice to the semiconductor design ecosystem."

About SOC Solutions

SoC Solutions enables next-generation Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine to Machine (M2M) silicon devices by supplying intellectual property (IP) and services to build innovative "connected" products. Its experienced application specific integrated circuit (ASIC) and embedded software developers have experience designing systems on chips (SoCs) with embedded microprocessors, crucial to building small connected smart chips. SoC Solutions' re-configured IP subsystems have been used in numerous ASIC, SOC, FPGA and structured ASIC designs. More information can be found at: www.socsolutions.com

About the Electronic System Design Alliance

The Electronic System Design (ESD) Alliance, an international association of companies providing goods and services throughout the semiconductor design ecosystem, is a forum to address technical, marketing, economic and legislative issues affecting the entire industry. It acts as the central voice to communicate and promote the value of the semiconductor design industry as a vital component of the global electronics industry.

