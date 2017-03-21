The Energy Report Examines Canaccord Genuity's Sustainability Watch List

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - Canaccord Genuity has released the second edition of its Sustainability and Special Situations Watch List. Analyst Raveel Afzaal profiles several companies that he believes should be on investors' radar.

Included in this article are:

Pioneering Technology Corp. designs and produces fire prevention products. Its SmartBurner helps prevent cooking fires, the number one cause of fires in the home. "Smart burners incorporate thermostats to regulate the temperature of the burners within a safe range. In 2016, it expanded its multi-residential sales channels to strengthen its first-mover advantage in this market and realized EBITDA of $1.7M (up143% Y/Y). Management expects continued strong revenue growth of ~50% in 2017," writes Afzaal.

UGE International Ltd. offers cheaper solar energy with no upfront costs to commercial customers. "UGE prereleased Q4/16 revenues of US$3.5M compared to cumulative revenues of US$2.5M over prior four quarters as it digested the acquisition of Endura (an EPC [Engineering, Procurement & Construction] firm). With integration complete, UGE is forecasting sharp revenue growth in 2017 based on its 12 to 18 months contracted backlog of US$35M," comments Afzaal.

Ecosynthetix Inc. uses a bio-based polymer to replace formaldehyde in wood composites. The EPA has finalized a regulation to limit formaldehyde in wood products. Afzaal writes that EcoSynthetix is in "advanced stage industrial trials with more than five of the industry's largest wood panel manufacturers in a fragmented market. It aims to secure 7 to 10 commercial contracts in 2017 which represents potential annual revenues of ~US$20M."

Eguana Technologies Inc. rounds out the companies on Canaccord's list. The firm designs and manufactures high performance power controls for residential and commercial energy storage systems. Afzaal noted that "permitting issues which depressed the sale of its systems in Hawaii in 2016 have been mostly resolved and [the company] expects a ramp-up in sales to this market in H1/17. Furthermore, it expects commercial volume orders from Australia in H1/17 as well. However, a partnership with a German OEM where EGT was expecting commercial orders in H2/16 remains in development stage."

