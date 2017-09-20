The Extraordinary Future Conference - TODAY at Vancouver Convention Centre East!

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Sept. 20, 2017) - The Extraordinary Future Conference is at the Vancouver Convention Centre East today. Doors opened at 8:00am PST with the first speaker on stage at 9:00am PST.

The Extraordinary Future Conference will showcase Vancouver's vibrant technology industry. Vancouver is becoming recognized on a global level as a city that punches far above its weight in several innovation sectors.

Seven Vancouver based virtual reality companies will be present offering attendees the opportunity to step into the future of retail experience, real estate purchasing and mineral investment.

Alex Tapscott, Canada's top voice of authority on Blockchain technology will be delivering a keynote speech and sitting on a panel discussion with Harry Pokrandt, CEO of Hive Blockchain Technologies.

Vancouver based fintech giant Hamed Shahbazi will be sitting on a fireside chat discussing how he spent 20 years building Tio Networks into one of the most disruptive payment processing companies in the world and was recently acquired by PayPal for $304 Million CAD.

Gianni Kovacevic will begin the day at 9am with a presentation on the future of energy in the context of energy storage, delivery and battery technology.

Scott Larson, CEO of Helios Wire and founder and former CEO of Urthecast will also be keynoting in the morning. Larson led the company through start-up, IPO and into operation, including raising over $225 Million dollars and reaching a $500 million valuation in less than five years.

Tickets are available online at Extraordinaryfuture.com or are available for purchase onsite at Vancouver Convention Centre East.

