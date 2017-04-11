The Future Remains Bright for Minor League Baseball and Sunrun

ST. PETERSBURG, FL--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) and Sunrun ( NASDAQ : RUN), the largest dedicated residential solar company in the U.S., are expanding their community outreach partnership in The Golden State of California this season. Sunrun, the "Preferred Residential Solar Power Provider of Minor League Baseball," has added the Inland Empire 66ers and the Sacramento River Cats to its existing multi-year strategic sponsorship with Minor League Baseball, which was inked in 2016.

The 66ers and River Cats join a list of clubs in all classifications of MiLB to support Sunrun's campaign to educate fans on the financial and environmental benefits of Sunrun solar. The campaign aims to raise awareness of the Sunrun brand, showcasing that it can provide homeowners access to technology that enables energy generation, storage and management.

"After a successful campaign last season and reaching millions of fans, Minor League Baseball and Sunrun are enhancing our collective efforts to share information about the benefits of going solar," said David Wright, Minor League Baseball's Chief Marketing & Commercial Officer. "Our fans care about the environment; we are confident our partnership with Sunrun will encourage even more individuals to consider using the sun to power their homes."

In addition to the partnership expansion, Sunrun today unveiled its 'The Future is Bright' lineup for the 2017 season. The list, compiled by participating clubs, highlights top prospects in 16 MiLB markets. Several players from the 2016 list earned playing time in Major League Baseball® last season.

"As a leader in residential solar, storage and energy management, we are sharply focused on saving homeowners money while dramatically reducing the amount of air pollution in the communities we serve. The partnership with MiLB enables us to jointly educate fans on the environmental and cost benefits of going solar," said Michael Grasso, Chief Marketing Officer at Sunrun. "Additionally, last season, we were excited to see a few of 'The Future is Bright' players getting called up to the Major Leagues. We expect another great season of baseball for the teams and fans in the communities we serve."

Sunrun's 2017 'The Future is Bright' lineup includes:

*The Aberdeen IronBirds and Lowell Spinners are Short Season® teams who begin play in June, and their rosters have not been designated by their Major League affiliates at time of distribution. The two additional players will be named at a later date.

