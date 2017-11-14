Michel Larocque Rejoins the Company in this New Role to Spearhead Several New Projects and Explore Opportunities to Evolve Business Model

PHILADELPHIA, PA--(Marketwired - November 14, 2017) - The Gendel Girls™, the family behind Delka Ltd. and the Breezies® brand, QVC®'s largest intimate apparel line, have announced the appointment of Michel Larocque as the new Director of Business Development for the company, effective immediately. In this position, Larocque will be charged with exploring additional business opportunities for the company's intellectual property, investigating innovative applications for proprietary fabric and pursuing new strategies to progress, evolve, and grow the overall business model.

"I recognized Michel's outstanding ability to compete and win from the start. When you are in a family business, though, there is no room for ego, and you must possess the exceptional ability to put personal issues aside. Case and point, re-hiring your ex son-in-law for the good of the business," said Kathy Gendel, Founder/ CEO of The Gendel Girls. "As we look to take our company to new heights in 2018 and beyond, I wouldn't have considered anyone else for this particular undertaking."

Larocque brings a unique and innovative way of thinking to his new role, born out of a very diverse professional background. After maintaining scholarship status as hockey Goalie and Assistant Captain through four years of Boston University and receiving countless honors including being named a Hobey Baker Finalist in 1999, Larocque played professional hockey under contract with the Chicago Blackhawks for several years. In 2001, he transitioned into sales and new business, working for Yellowbook, which then led him to join Delka Ltd. as Vice President, Operations in 2005, a role he held for over a decade. He made the transition seamlessly by completing the textile program at Philadelphia University and immersing himself in all aspects of manufacturing intimate apparel, from purchase order to delivery.

"Michel exemplified the same determination and dedication for our company, when he first joined as VP of Operations, as he had on his journey to the NHL. The common denominators have always been his tenacity and ability to successfully perform in a relatively short time period. We look forward to seeing how he thrives this time around, helping us to evolve our business even further," said Gendel.

About The Gendel Girls

Kathy Gendel and her husband Craig left corporate jobs to start a lingerie business in 1994. After a lot of perseverance and a lucky encounter on Madison Avenue, they found a home at QVC, where The Gendel Girls'™ patented performance fabric, UltimAir® has made Breezies® the largest intimate apparel brand on the network. Based outside Philadelphia and operating on a family farm, The Gendel Girls are first and foremost a family business with Kathy, the CEO, at the helm and her three daughters: Kalina Gendel, Chief Operating Officer, and Laurissa Gendel, President, in tandem leadership, and Catherine Gendel, VP of Creative Marketing. One of only a handful of on-air family personalities in the entire home-shopping genre, The Gendel Girls have been a mainstay on QVC for 23 years with an average annual growth increase of 22.5%. During that time, they have sold millions of bras and panties worldwide. For more information, please visit Gendel-Girls.com

