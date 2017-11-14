The Gift That Keeps On Giving: Del Taco Holiday Gift Cards

Give Del and Get Del with Special Gift Card Bonus Program

Who: Del Taco fans can eat, drink and be merry this holiday season while saving some extra cash with Del Taco's special gift card bonus program.

What: Through the end of the year, when guests purchase Del Taco holiday gift cards in-store or online, they will earn FREE food for themselves or to give to others! Del Taco gift cards make the perfect stocking stuffer for friends, family and co-workers who can't get enough of Del Taco's fresh and flavorful menu offerings like The Del Taco, Epic Burritos and new Queso Blanco. With the best value in the industry, a gift card from Del Taco is the gift that keeps on giving!

In Store Bonus Offers

Beginning Tuesday, November 21: Purchase $15 in gift cards and receive one coupon* good for 2 FREE Grilled Chicken Tacos Purchase $25 in gift cards and receive two coupons* each good for 2 FREE Grilled Chicken Tacos



Online Bonus Offers

Beginning Tuesday, November 21: Purchase $30 in gift cards online and receive one coupon* good for 1 FREE Small Size Combo Meal** Purchase $100 in gift cards online and receive four coupons* each good for 1 FREE Small Size Combo Meal**



New for 2017: Two Days of 2X Cyber Deals!

Beginning Cyber Monday, November 27 and running through Tuesday, November 28, guests who purchase the gift cards online will receive double the rewards: Purchase $30 in gift cards online and receive two coupons* each good for 1 FREE Small Size Combo Meal** Purchase $100 in gift cards online and receive eight coupons* each good for 1 FREE Small Size Combo Meal**



Where: Del Taco locations or visit www.DelTacoGiftCards.com (+ Free USPS Shipping!)

Price & Participation May Vary by Location

When: In-Store: November 21, 2017 through January 1, 2018

Online: November 21, 2017 through January 1, 2018

2X Cyber Deals: Offered online only from November 27 through November 28, 2017

* Valid through 3/4/18

** #1-10 meals only. Not valid with Platos.