The Gold Report Examines How Iskut Could Be as Important to Seabridge as KSM

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - March 24, 2017) - Seabridge Gold Inc.'s (TSX: SEA) ( NYSE MKT : SA) Iskut project has the potential to be another success story like its flagship, 100%-owned KSM project.

Company included in article: Seabridge Gold Inc.

When Seabridge Gold closed the sale of its Castle-Blackrock claim block interest in Nevada to Columbus Gold in February, Seabridge Chairman and CEO Rudi Fronk noted that, "The sale is part of a continuing program of divesting non-core assets in order to focus resources on core holdings, including the KSM and Iskut projects and the Snowstorm project."

Iskut was acquired when Seabridge purchased SnipGold Corp. in June, 2016. According to Seabridge, the "2016 multi-pronged exploration program at Iskut achieved its primary objective: to identify a prospective new porphyry copper-gold system with a potentially intact epithermal precious metals zone at its top, for drill testing in 2017."

To understand the potential of Quartz Rise, Paradigm Capital Analyst Don MacLean Sr, in a Mar. 16 research report, quoted Dr. Jeffrey Hedenquist, considered to be the world's leading epithermal and lithocap expert, as saying during a technical discussion with Seabridge, "All lithocaps have feeder structures, but not all feeders have lithocaps," something that MacLean found to be "a positive endorsement for the epithermal potential below Quartz Rise."

Continue reading this interview: Iskut Could Be as Important to Seabridge as KSM

About Streetwise Reports/The Gold Report

Investors rely on The Gold Report to share investment ideas for the precious, base and critical metals sector. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

DISCLOSURE:

The following companies mentioned in this article are sponsors of Streetwise Reports: Seabridge Gold Inc. Streetwise Reports does not accept stock in exchange for its services.

The full disclosure is provided at the end of the published article: Iskut Could Be as Important to Seabridge as KSM