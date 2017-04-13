The Gold Report Examines Rye Patch Restarting Florida Canyon Mine

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - April 13, 2017) - As iA Securities initiates coverage on Rye Patch Gold Corp. (TSX VENTURE: RPM) ( OTCQX : RPMGF), the miner receives state approval to start irrigation at the new pad at its Florida Canyon mine.

Company included in article: Rye Patch Gold Corp.

Rye Patch Gold announced on March 30 that the Bureau of Mining Regulation and Reclamation has approved the commencement of irrigation on the new South Heap Leach Pad of the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada.

According to the company, "mining, crushing and loading of the South Pad are ramping up and are nearing 70% of the forecast production rate coming into the end of the first quarter." The first gold pour is expected this month and commercial production is expected to commence by mid-2017."

On April 5 iA Securities initiated coverage on Rye Patch with a Buy recommendation. Analyst George Topping noted that the Florida Canyon project "has been redeveloped for commercial production, at a cost of US$29M, which began spraying in late March 2017. The property includes a 1.1 Moz Au M&I oxide resource that is expected to be expanded through additional exploration of the area. All infrastructure needed for the mine is on site, including power, water, transportation, and manpower."

Continue reading this interview: Rye Patch Restarts Florida Canyon Mine

About Streetwise Reports/ The Gold Report

Investors rely on The Gold Report to share investment ideas for the precious, base and critical metals sector. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

DISCLOSURE:

The following companies mentioned in this article are sponsors of Streetwise Reports: Rye Patch Gold Corp. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees. Streetwise Reports does not accept stock in exchange for its services.

The full disclosure is provided at the end of the published article: Rye Patch Restarts Florida Canyon Mine