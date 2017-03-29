The Gold Report Examines Southern Silver's High-Grade Results at Cerro Las Minitas

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - Recent drilling at Southern Silver Exploration Corp.'s (TSX VENTURE: SSV) ( OTCQB : SSVFF) ( FRANKFURT : SEG1) flagship Cerro Las Minitas project in Mexico shows higher grade silver than previous drilling.

Company included in article: Southern Silver Exploration Corp.

In a Mar. 20 news release, Southern Silver announced that drilling at the Blind Shoulder Zone had the following results:

a 7.3m down hole interval averaging 737g/t Ag, 8.6% Pb and 21.8% Zn from 17CLM-095, including a higher grade 3.4m interval averaging 981g/t Ag, 11.7% Pb and 26.4% Zn

a 14.1m down hole interval averaging 48.6g/t Ag, 0.3% Pb and 3.6% Zn from 17CLM-094

The company stated that with "approximately 4,280 metres now completed of the planned 10,000 metre, US$2 million exploration program, further drilling with two core rigs will focus on continuing the systematic expansion of the Blind Shoulder mineralized zone."

In the Mar. 8 edition of the Gold Investment Letter, Eric Muschinski reported that the National Inflation Association (NIA) was initiating coverage on Southern Silver. According to Muschinski, NIA's Mexican silver stock recommendations over the years have an almost "500% average return on 5 companies all within 18 months of initiating buy recommendations."

Continue reading this article: Southern Silver Reports High-Grade Results at Cerro Las Minitas

About Streetwise Reports/ the Gold Report

Investors rely on The Gold Report to share investment ideas for the precious, base and critical metals sector. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

DISCLOSURE:

The following companies mentioned in this article are sponsors of Streetwise Reports: Southern Silver Exploration Corp. Streetwise Reports does not accept stock in exchange for its services.

The full disclosure is provided at the end of the published article: Southern Silver Reports High-Grade Results at Cerro Las Minitas