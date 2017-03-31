The Government of Canada and BC Ferries invest to upgrade and expand ferry services

LANGDALE, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - Investing in public infrastructure supports efficient, affordable and sustainable transportation services that help Canadians and their families get to work, school and essential services on time and back home safely at the end of a long day. Such investments help create well-paying jobs and grow the middle class now while building a strong foundation for a sustainable economic future.

Today, Pam Goldsmith-Jones, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky Country, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Mark Collins, BC Ferries in-coming President and CEO, announced joint funding of over $201 million towards three projects that will upgrade and expand ferry services in British Columbia. MLA Jordan Sturdy attended the event on behalf of Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Todd Stone.

The first project includes the purchase of two minor vessels to serve the Powell River - Texada Island and Port McNeill - Alert Bay - Sointula routes to replace aging vessels.

The second consists of an investment in the newly established seasonal direct ferry route between Port Hardy and Bella Coola which is anticipated to start in the summer of 2018 and replace the 44-year old MV Nimpkish for continued service to the mid-coast ports. This project will include procurement and refurbishment of a used vessel, as well as improvements to several passenger terminals including a major renovation of the Ocean Falls terminal.

Finally, the Langdale Terminal, which was originally constructed in the mid-1950s, will undergo major upgrades. Main components include the construction of a new terminal building, a waiting lounge, an overhead passenger walkway, a toll booth plaza, a seaside pavilion, and a customer service plaza.

Once completed, these projects will increase safety, make it faster and easier for passengers and vehicles to load and unload, and promote tourist activities. Collectively, the projects will help meet demands from coastal communities served by these improvements for the next several decades.

"Investing in transportation networks connects communities and offers Canadians and local businesses greater opportunities while transforming the way that we live, move and work. This major investment in British Columbia's ferry system will benefit residents, businesses and tourists, while fostering long-term prosperity across the region."

Pam Goldsmith-Jones, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky Country

On behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The province worked closely with the federal government to ensure BC Ferries was eligible for federal infrastructure funding, and today's announcement is a big step towards realizing our vision of an affordable, efficient and sustainable coastal ferry system. This federal support for our ferry service is good news for ferry users. It's also important news for our tourism industry, with benefits to be felt far beyond the coastal waters served by BC Ferries."

Todd Stone, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure for British Columbia

"BC Ferries' 12-Year Capital Plan includes many projects that allow us to continue to provide safe, efficient and reliable ferry service and improve the customer experience along the way, so we are very pleased to receive this support from the federal government. BC Ferries is proud of the vital role we play in connecting BC residents, visitors and commercial goods to coastal communities. We certainly appreciate the strong commitment the federal government has shown for the ferry sector on the west coast."

Mark Collins, In-coming President and CEO, BC Ferries

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is contributing a total of up to $60.47 million towards the three BC ferries projects through the Provincial-Territorial Infrastructure Component - National and Regional Projects (PTIC-NRP). BC Ferries is responsible for all remaining costs associated with the projects.

The Province of B.C. provides approximately $180 million annually to BC Ferries.

The Government of Canada will provide more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

