The Hydropothecary Corporation Engages CFN Media to Develop New Investor Audience

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Oct 17, 2017) - CFN Media Group ("CFN Media", "CannabisFN"), the leading agency and digital media network dedicated to the North American cannabis industry, today announced that The Hydropothecary Corporation (TSX VENTURE: THCX) has engaged CFN Media to conduct a 3-month investor and market visibility program beginning on October 16th, 2017.

"The Hydropothecary Corporation is a top Canadian licensed producer of medical marijuana under the ACMPR program and the only license holder in Quebec, Canada's second most populous province," said Frank Lane, President of CFN Media. "We're excited to be working with the company as it works to build out its 250,000 sq. ft. expanded production facility at its 65-acre Gatineau site. With the goal of reducing its costs to $1 per gram, the company could become a leading low-cost licensed producer that provides a compelling patient value."

"We have a lot happening right now at the Hydropothecary, and are looking forward to working with CFN Media over the next few months to create a more active dialogue with our current and future shareholders," said Jennifer Smith, Manager of Financial Reporting and Investor Relations at Hydropothecary.

CFN Media will leverage its extensive reach to mainstream and cannabis-focused investors and media across North America to elevate The Hydropothecary Corporation's brand and attract high-quality long-term investors.

About CFN Media

CFN Media (CannabisFN), the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to the worldwide cannabis industry, helps marijuana companies attract investors, customers (B2B, B2C), capital, and publicity. Private and public marijuana companies and brands in the US and Canada rely on CFN Media to grow and succeed.

The company launched in June of 2013 to initially serve the growing universe of publicly traded marijuana companies across North America. Today, CFN Media is also the digital media choice for the emerging brands in the space.

About The Hydropothecary Corporation

Hydropothecary is an authorized licensed producer and distributor of medical cannabis licensed by Health Canada under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (Canada). Hydropothecary provides sun grown and rigorously tested medical cannabis of uncompromising quality. Hydropothecary's branding, cannabis product offering, patient service standards and product pricing are consistent with Hydropothecary's positioning as a premium brand for a legal source for medical cannabis within this new marketplace. In addition to medical cannabis production and sales, Hydropothecary explores various research and development opportunities for cannabinoid extracts, drugs and combinatory chemistry. In addition, the company is investigating the development and patenting of novel technologies related to medical cannabis.