The Hydropothecary Corporation Receives License to Sell Cannabis Oil

GATINEAU, QC--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - The Hydropothecary Corporation (TSX VENTURE: THCX) (the "Company"), a licensed producer and distributor of medical cannabis, is pleased to announce it has received an amendment to its licence from Health Canada under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (Canada) (the "ACMPR") to include the sale of cannabis oils from its facility in Gatineau, QC. The Company's license under the ACMPR was amended from production only and provides the Company with the ability to sell cannabis oil products to registered patients under the ACMPR along with its current dried medical cannabis products.

The Company received an amendment to its licence under the ACMPR to produce cannabis oils in August 2015 and has been focused on the development of a new innovative oil product line. In anticipation of this approval to sell cannabis oil extracts, the Company has been producing cannabis oil and extracts. Sales are anticipated to begin late Spring 2017.

"This is another significant milestone in the Hydropothecary growth story and provides our clients with yet another way in which to consume their medicinal cannabis without smoking" said Sebastien St-Louis, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

About The Hydropothecary Corporation

The Hydropothecary Corporation is an authorized licensed producer and distributor of medical marijuana licensed by Health Canada under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (Canada). Hydropothecary provides naturally grown and rigorously tested medical marijuana of uncompromising quality. Hydropothecary's branding, marijuana product offering, patient service standards and product pricing are consistent with THC's positioning as a premium brand for a legal source for medical marijuana within this new marketplace. In addition to medical marijuana production and sales, Hydropothecary explores various research and development opportunities for cannabinoid extracts, drugs and combinatory chemistry. In addition, the company is investigating the development and patenting of novel technologies related to medical marijuana, as well as the import and export of medical marijuana.

