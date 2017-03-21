The Hydropothecary Corporation to Begin Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange

GATINEAU, QC--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - The Hydropothecary Corporation (TSX VENTURE: THCX) ("THC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange, symbol THCX, when the market opens on Tuesday, March 21, 2017.

"Today, we are making history. As Quebec's first and only licensed producer of medical marijuana, Hydropothecary will be publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange for the first time," said Sebastien St-Louis, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

"From our early beginnings in 2013 to today, our company has proven that industry-leading innovation, uncompromising quality and concierge service are a winning combination."

The Hydropothecary Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is located near Ottawa, in Masson-Angers (Gatineau), QC.

About The Hydropothecary Corporation

The Hydropothecary Corporation is an authorized licensed producer and distributor of medical marijuana licensed by Health Canada under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR). The Hydropothecary Corporation provides naturally grown and rigorously tested medical marijuana of uncompromising quality. Hydropothecary's branding, marijuana product offering, patient service standards and product pricing are consistent with THC's positioning as a premium brand for a legal source for medical marijuana within this new marketplace. In addition to medical marijuana production and sales, Hydropothecary explores various research and development opportunities for cannabinoid extracts, drugs and combinatory chemistry. In addition, the company is investigating the development and patenting of novel technologies related to medical marijuana, as well as the import and export of medical marijuana.

