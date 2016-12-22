The Jean Coutu Group to Hold Third Quarter of Fiscal 2017 Results Conference Call

VARENNES, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Dec. 22, 2016) - The Jean Coutu Group (PJC) Inc. (TSX:PJC.A) announced today that the release of results for the third quarter of fiscal 2017 will take place on January 6, 2017 at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET.

Financial analysts and investors are invited to attend a conference call during which the financial results will be presented.

Time and date: Friday, January 6, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. ET Dial number: 514-392-1478 or 866-225-0198 Conference call name: The Jean Coutu Group (PJC) Inc.

Media and other interested individuals are invited to listen to the live or deferred broadcast on the Jean Coutu Group corporate website at www.jeancoutu.com. A full replay will also be available by dialling 514-861-2272 or toll free at 800-408-3053 until February 5, 2017. The access code is 2554453 followed by pound sign (#).

About The Jean Coutu Group

The Jean Coutu Group is one of the most trusted names in Canadian pharmacy retailing. The Corporation operates a network of 418 franchised stores in Québec, New Brunswick and Ontario under the banners of PJC Jean Coutu, PJC Clinique, PJC Santé and PJC Santé Beauté, and employs more than 20,000 people. Furthermore, since December 2007, the Jean Coutu Group owns Pro Doc Ltd ("Pro Doc"), a Québec-based subsidiary and manufacturer of generic drugs.

Website: www.jeancoutu.com

Source: The Jean Coutu Group (PJC) Inc.