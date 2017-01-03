The John A. Hartford Foundation Announces Hiring of George Suttles as Program Officer

Brings experience in philanthropy, health care, non-profit best practices

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - January 03, 2017) - George Suttles, MPA, MA, has joined The John A. Hartford Foundation as a new Program Officer, the Foundation announced today. Before joining the Foundation, he was a Senior Philanthropic Relationship Manager in the Philanthropic Solutions division of U.S. Trust, where he served as a relationship manager for private family foundations, charitable trusts, and nonprofit organizations. Prior to this role, he served as program manager at the Anthem Foundation and was formerly a program officer at the New York State Health Foundation.

"We are excited to welcome George Suttles to our outstanding team working to improve the care of older adults," said Terry Fulmer, PhD, RN, FAAN, President of The John A. Hartford Foundation. "George brings deep expertise in philanthropy best practices and a passion for improving access to high-quality health care for vulnerable populations and underserved communities."

George serves on the nonprofit boards of Odyssey House, The Support Center, and the Storefront Academy as well as volunteers in varying capacities with several other organizations in New York City. He has participated in several leadership development programs, notably the Association of Black Foundation Executives "Connecting Leaders" program and the Council of Urban Professionals Leadership Fellows program.

He earned his B.A. in African American Studies from Wesleyan University, his MPA at the Baruch School of Public Affairs (CUNY) through the National Urban Fellows Program, and his MA in Philanthropic Studies from the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy.

About The John A. Hartford Foundation

Founded in 1929 by John and George Hartford of the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company (A&P groceries), The John A. Hartford Foundation, based in New York City, is a private, nonpartisan philanthropy dedicated to improving the care of older adults.

Every eight seconds, someone in America turns 65. The largest-ever generation of older adults is living and working longer, redefining later life, and enriching our communities and society. Comprehensive, coordinated, and continuous care that keeps older adults as healthy as possible is essential to sustaining these valuable contributions. The John A. Hartford Foundation believes that its investments in aging experts and innovations can transform how care is delivered, lowering costs and dramatically improving the health of older adults. Additional information about the Foundation and its programs is available at www.johnahartford.org.