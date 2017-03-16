The John Marshall Law School Co-Hosts 12th Global Legal Skills Conference in Mexico

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - Legal educators from around the world are meeting this week in Monterrey, Mexico at the 12th Annual Global Legal Skills Conference. This is the twelfth year that John Marshall has co-hosted the event.

The conference presents educators a chance to hone their teaching skills, learn more about substantive topics in legal academia and discuss cutting edge issues facing an increasingly global legal profession.

This year's conference, which is being held at the Facultad Libre de Derecho de Monterrey, includes panel discussions on:

Artificial Intelligence in Legal Reasoning

Negotiation and Mediation in the Middle East

Legal Ethics in a Digital World

This year's conference also will offer a special workshop on contract negotiation and drafting for law students. English- and Spanish-speaking law students will work in teams to negotiate and draft a simple business contract; negotiations will take place in English and Spanish and the resulting document will be drafted in both languages.

The Global Legal Skills Conference began as a modest gathering at John Marshall connecting legal writing professionals who had an interest in teaching international students and foreign lawyers. It has grown to include not only legal writing faculty, but also international and comparative law professors, clinical faculty, linguists, librarians and court translators.

For more information about John Marshall's Global Legal Skills Conference, visit http://glsc.jmls.edu/2017/.