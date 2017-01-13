The John Marshall Law School Holds 202nd Commencement

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - January 13, 2017) - The John Marshall Law School will hold its 202nd Commencement on January 15 at The Standard Club in Chicago.

At this year's winter commencement, the law school will confer 106 degrees, including 62 JDs, 39 LLMs and five MJs.

John Marshall Law School Professor Rogelio Lasso will deliver the commencement address. Lasso, who teaches torts, products liability, complex litigation, and comparative products liability, has been teaching at John Marshall since 2004.

He also will receive the 2017 Lex Ancilla Justitiae Award. The award, which translates to "law is the servant of justice" is given to the faculty member who the graduating class believes best embodies this guiding principle of education at The John Marshall Law School.

Corey James Varma, who will receive his JD at the commencement, will present Lasso with the award. Varma said that Lasso was chosen for the honor because he is not only a dedicated educator, but also a devoted advisor to students.

Graduating student Maureen C. Biggane Pasiewicz will deliver the valedictory address. Pasiewicz received her undergraduate degree from the University of Illinois-Chicago in 1990 and earned an MBA from Saint Xavier University. She currently is the Commanding Officer for the Chicago Police Department's Bureau of Organized Crime. Pasiewicz is the recipient of The Arba N. Waterman Scholarship.

Dean Darby Dickerson, who joined the law school in December, will preside over the ceremony along with Board of Trustees President Leonard F. Amari. "I'm honored to be part of this important professional milestone for our students," said Dickerson. "We are proud of their accomplishments and know they will be assets to the legal profession."