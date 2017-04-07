The JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok Introduces New Family Rooms and Suites

Hotel Invites Families to Experience Five-Star Luxury in the Heart of Downtown Bangkok

BANGKOK, THAILAND--(Marketwired - Apr 7, 2017) - As any parent knows, the secret to a happy family vacation is ensuring everyone has a space of their own. Now families heading to Bangkok can enjoy exactly that when they stay at the JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok and reserve one of its brand-new Family Rooms or Family Suites.

These stunning new Bangkok hotel rooms incorporate the same luxury finishes and amenities as other room categories but afford more space and versatility for guests traveling with family.

Each Family Room incorporates 66 square meters of space; the equivalent of two Deluxe guest rooms. Family Suites, meanwhile, boast 99 square meters of space outfitted with one living room and two bedrooms.

In addition to the extra square footage, families will luxuriate in features like plush, pillow top bedding and marble bathrooms. All accommodation includes tech-friendly amenities like high-speed Wi-Fi access and flat-screen televisions, while the streamlined design and organically-inspired finishes (think rich wood paneling and accents) create a sumptuously contemporary aesthetic.

Beyond the guest rooms and suites, this five-star Bangkok hotel showcases a wide range of family-friendly amenities. No fewer than eight on-site restaurants satisfy culinary cravings from around the world, from the New York Steakhouse, to Chinese and Japanese cuisine, to the casual sandwiches and baked goods of Bangkok Baking Company.

The hotel also features an outdoor swimming pool both kids and adults will appreciate, as well as the signature JW's Health Club & Spa, where parents can escape for an hour or two of blissfully restorative treatments.

Equally appealing as the hotel's on-site amenities are the numerous attractions just beyond its doors. Located in the heart of the city and just steps away from the BTS Sky Train, the hotel puts Bangkok's best attractions within easy access of its guests.

Between its enviable city-center location and its luxurious approach to family-friendly accommodation, the JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok is bringing a new level of joy to the Land of Smiles.

About the JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok

At once sumptuous and modern, the JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok resides in the heart of Thailand's capital city. Its five-star accommodation includes luxury bedding, marble bathrooms, ergonomic workspaces and 24-hour room service with additional amenities and lounge access available to those staying in Executive Level rooms and suites. The hotel boasts eight restaurants ranging from pan-Asian cuisine to a sophisticated lounge experience. Other amenities include a five-star spa, a 24-hour fitness center with complimentary classes and an outdoor pool. The hotel's location along Bangkok's iconic Sukhumvit Road provides yet one more advantage for visitors, offering immediate access to landmarks like Siam Paragon and CentralWorld Bangkok.