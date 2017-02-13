The Launch of YubiKey 4C and New FIDO U2F Integrations at RSA 2017

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 13, 2017) - Yubico, the leading provider of simple and open online identity protection, today announced at RSA 2017 the launch and availability of the YubiKey 4C, the world's first multi-protocol authentication device in a USB-C design form factor. Additionally, Yubico will be demonstrating the latest high-profile FIDO U2F (Universal 2nd Factor) integration with Facebook, showcasing both USB and NFC-enabled mobile authentication.

Yubico will be exhibiting February 13-17 in the Moscone Center North, booth #N4211.

Daily breaches, hacks, and evolving phishing techniques have taught us that two-factor authentication (2FA) is no longer a nice-to-have, but a must-have if you're taking security seriously. The elegance of the YubiKey is in its ease-of-use and security, which adds a physical defense to your accounts, with just a simple touch to authenticate a user.

Available today, the YubiKey 4C is the world's first multi-protocol USB-C authentication device. The YubiKey 4C contains the same proven firmware and functionality as the YubiKey 4. The YubiKey 4 family, which is now comprised of the original YubiKey 4, the YubiKey 4 Nano, and YubiKey 4C, all perform FIDO U2F, Yubico OTP, OATH, OpenPGP (up to RSA 4096), as well as PIV smart card (up to RSA 2048 and up to ECC P384). This form factor is perfect for new laptops, such as the MacBook Pro and HP Spectre, which feature only USB-C ports.

"Keeping online data, accounts, and identities protected is a challenge, and it's abundantly clear that usernames and passwords are the weakest defense," said Stina Ehrensvard, CEO and Founder, Yubico. "Our innovative YubiKey 4C USB-C form factor delivers the highest levels of security and 2FA for individuals and organizations that are using the newest laptops on the market."

Recently Facebook announced support for FIDO U2F and YubiKey security keys to its 1.8 billion users. Facebook now joins dozens of other online services that have integrated FIDO Universal 2nd Factor (U2F) to protect their end-users' accounts and identities.

Yubico will be demonstrating how a single YubiKey or FIDO U2F Security Key is used to secure the growing list of services supporting U2F, including Google, Dropbox, GitHub and many more. Whether with the YubiKey 4 (USB-A), YubiKey 4C (USB-C), YubiKey NEO (NFC), or FIDO U2F Security Key, Facebook business and personal users can now protect their accounts with unphishable 2FA.

The YubiKey 4C is available now for purchase in the Yubico store for US$50. For more information, please go to www.yubico.com.

About Yubico

Yubico sets new world standards for simple, secure login, preventing unauthorized access to computers, servers, and internet accounts.

Supporting multiple authentication and encryption protocols on all devices and platforms, YubiKeys protect access to user accounts for the world's largest enterprises with a simple touch, and with no driver or client software needed. Yubico is a leading contributor to the FIDO Universal 2nd Factor open authentication standard, and Yubico's technology is used, and loved, in more than 160 countries.

Founded in 2007, Yubico is privately held with offices in Palo Alto (California), Seattle (Washington), and Stockholm (Sweden). For more information, please visit www.yubico.com.