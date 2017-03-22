The Linley Group Hosts the First Autonomous Hardware Conference

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 22, 2017) - The Linley Group, the industry's leading source for independent technology analysis of semiconductors for networking, communications, mobile, and wireless, today announced the first Linley Autonomous Hardware Conference on April 6 at the Hyatt Regency in Santa Clara, Calif. Linley Gwennap, principal analyst at The Linley Group, will open the conference with an overview and forecast of the autonomous processor market. This new one-day, single-track event features technical presentations, panel discussions focusing on SoC design for deep learning, vision processing, and autonomous driving and a special industry panel on designing and deploying self-driving cars.

"Autonomous cars, trucks, and drones require the latest advances in machine learning and vision processing. But achieving the performance needed for these complex applications requires highly optimized chip designs," said Linley Gwennap, principal analyst of The Linley Group. "Our new Autonomous Hardware Conference discusses the latest developments in these rapidly evolving areas, including sessions focused on automotive SoC design, benchmarks, and accelerators for deep learning and vision processing."

Presenting companies include Synopsys, NetSpeed, Arteris, Cadence, Global Foundries, CEVA, ARM, EEMBC and Embedded-Vision Alliance. There will also be a reception with sponsor exhibits and demonstrations where attendees will have an opportunity to network and discuss specific products and technologies.

The Linley Group offers free attendance to qualified registrants who sign up by April 3. For more information on the conference program and to register, please visit http://www.linleygroup.com/autonomous-conference

About The Linley Group

The Linley Group is the industry's leading source for independent technology analysis of semiconductors for networking, communications, mobile, and data-center applications. The company provides strategic consulting services, in-depth analytical reports, and conferences focused on advanced technologies for chip and system design. The Linley Group also publishes the weekly Microprocessor Report. For insights on recent industry news, subscribe to the company's free email newsletter: Linley Newsletter.