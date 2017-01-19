The LXI Consortium Publishes the LXI Device Specification 2016

NIWOT, CO--(Marketwired - January 19, 2017) - The LXI Device Specification 2016, Revision 1.5 can now be downloaded from the LXI website. In this new release, the specification is more structured and open for future development. In simplifying and reorganizing the main specification document the consortium has provided a clear path for the addition of new features, such as improved messaging or cyber security.

The changes are minor in terms of technical content. VXI-11 is no longer a mandated protocol, it is replaced by implementations of mDNS and HiSLIP, which support Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6). IPv6 was developed to deal with the long-anticipated problem of IPv4 address exhaustion. In the LXI Device Specification 2016, Revision 1.5, VXI-11 is now an optional "Extended Function." Vendors implementing VXI-11 are still required to implement the protocol in the same way as earlier versions of the specification. In other areas the standard has been simplified by the removal of rules and reccomendations related to mechanical aspects of LXI Devices. Wherever clarifications to Version 1.4 of the standard have been published, these have now been included in the specification.

The LXI Consortium has defined a transitional period being able to certify LXI V1.4 conformant devices until November 2017.

The LXI Reference Design supports the LXI standard Version 1.5 and has been enhanced. In the Reference Design, version 1.10 CMake is used as a toolchain, which makes it easier for LXI vendors to switch from their platform to the Reference Design. The LXI Reference Design implements the following Extended Functions: IPv6, HiSLIP, Event Messaging, and Event Logging.

David Owen, LXI Consortium Technical Chair, stated "While the technical changes to the LXI standard are not large, the structural changes to the standard are an important step in ensuring the LXI standard can evolve to add new or improved functions in response to user requirements. With the new structure we are better positioned to extend the Standard into areas such cyber security, time-sensitive networks (real time Ethernet) as well as improving existing functions such as messaging. LXI vendors will be able to adopt the parts of the Standard relevant to their markets, while ensuring compatibility between LXI devices by using standardized approaches."

