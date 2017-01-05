The Mexico Fund, Inc. Announces 2017 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - Jan 5, 2017) - The Mexico Fund, Inc. ( NYSE : MXF) announced today that it will conduct its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on March 7, 2017, for stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 23, 2017. The meeting will be held at 9:30 am CST at the John Jacob Boardroom of The St. Regis Houston Hotel, on the Mezzanine Level, located at 1919 Briar Oaks Lane, Houston, Texas, 77027, for the following purposes:

(1) To elect two Directors to serve as Class III Directors for three year terms and until their successors are duly elected and qualify; and

(2) To transact such other business that may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

For further information, contact the Fund's Investor Relations office at +52-55-9138-3350, or by email at investor-relations@themexicofund.com.

The Mexico Fund, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company with the investment objective of long-term capital appreciation through investments in securities, primarily equity, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange. The Fund provides a vehicle to investors who wish to invest in Mexican companies through a managed non-diversified portfolio as part of their overall investment program.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding future circumstances. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Fund's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements including, in particular, the risks and uncertainties described in the Fund's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results, events, and performance may differ. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Fund undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The inclusion of any statement in this release does not constitute an admission by The Mexico Fund or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statement are material.