The Micronutrient Initiative Is Now Nutrition International

OTTAWA, ON--(Marketwired - April 04, 2017) - After 25 years of operation, the Micronutrient Initiative has changed its name to Nutrition International to more accurately reflect its expanded scope and role as global development partner and advocate for nutrition.

Based in Ottawa, Nutrition International was created in 1992 as an act of solidarity with malnourished people and has grown from a small Canadian initiative into a global nutrition organization reaching millions of vulnerable people every year, working from its ten country offices in Africa and Asia with programs in more than 60 countries.

Since its inception, Nutrition International has focused on forging powerful partnerships with countries, donors and implementers around the globe to ensure the world's most vulnerable populations get the vitamins and minerals they need to survive and thrive.

While micronutrients are and will always be a critical focus of its work, Nutrition International also conducts research, influences policy, improves delivery and forges creative partnerships to promote a wide range of proven nutrition interventions in response to the SDG-era demand for knowledge and integrated development solutions.

"We are excited to move into this chapter as Nutrition International," said President and CEO Joel Spicer. "Our name is changing, but our commitment to improving nutrition for those who need it most is not. We look forward to continuing to drive for better, faster ways to create the most good for the people we serve -- especially women and girls."

The Government of Canada is a founding donor and has been a key partner of Nutrition International all throughout its 25 year history. Thanks to this important collaboration -- and the support of our other generous donors -- Nutrition International has reached a new level of evolution and is set for achieving greater impact in the world.

