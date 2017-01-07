The MITRE Corporation's William LaPlante Co-chairs Defense Science Board Task Force

MCLEAN, VA and BEDFORD, MA--(Marketwired - January 07, 2017) - Dr. William LaPlante, vice president of the Intelligence Portfolio at The MITRE Corporation, is co-chairing a Defense Science Board Task Force on the Design and Acquisition of Software for Defense Systems.

This is LaPlante's second term on the Defense Science Board (DSB), a committee of civilian experts that advises the U.S. Department of Defense on scientific and technical matters. The Task Force will consider how the Department of Defense (DoD)'s software acquisition process has evolved in the 10 years since the last DSB study on software acquisition and will recommend ways to improve it.

"Bill LaPlante has a passion for bringing agility and adaptability to the military's acquisition process," said Alfred Grasso, MITRE president and chief executive officer. "His experience in the private sector, in academia, and in his three years as assistant secretary of the Air Force for acquisition will be critical to the Task Force as it extends this focus to software development and acquisition."

In 2010, LaPlante and Grasso co-chaired a DSB study that outlined the critical need for U.S. forces to be as nimble as our adversaries, and recommended strategies for promoting adaptability within the DoD. As Assistant Secretary of the Air Force, LaPlante implemented changes that tightened the DoD's cumbersome acquisition process to position the military for future challenges.

According to the Defense Science Board's memo on the study, "Cyber security, steadily increased functionality (including artificial intelligence and autonomy features), and a growing desire for tightly networked systems all lead to more complex software intensive programs" including weapons systems platforms, logistics, and other warfighter support tools.

"It's an honor to join this prestigious group focused on examining and improving the software acquisition performance for the Department of Defense," said LaPlante.

