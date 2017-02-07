The National Quilt Museum Announces 2017 Exhibit Schedule

PADUCAH, KY--(Marketwired - February 07, 2017) - The National Quilt Museum, a global destination museum for quilters and art enthusiasts alike, has announced their 2017 exhibit schedule. This year's exhibit schedule features a diverse collection of quilts showcasing artists from a variety of backgrounds.

"This year's exhibit schedule has something for everyone," according to museum CEO, Frank Bennett. In February, "Neighborhoods Coming Together" is an exhibit of quilts by members of the African American Quilt Guild of Oakland, CA that gives the viewer a perspective on how the different communities in that area of the country are linked.

"13th Quilt Japan" is an exhibit of quilts made by some of the most respected quilters in countries throughout Asia and the Pacific Rim. This exhibit is made up of quilts that were part of a recent Japan Handicraft Instructor's Association contest. "Two years ago we had a different exhibit from this organization. It was one of the most popular exhibits of the year," comments Bennett.

The museum is particularly honored to be bringing "Quilts of the Lakota" in October. An exhibit of modern quilts in which the viewer is immersed in the Lakota tribe's cultural and tribal identity. Other must-see exhibits include H2Oh! from SAQA, an exhibit of quilts that explore the role of water in our lives, and "Light Show," an exhibit of quilts that explore how to capture light.

The National Quilt Museum features three galleries of extraordinary quilt and fiber art. The two side galleries feature travelling exhibits from around the globe and change throughout the year. The main gallery features quilts from the museum collection which are also rotated throughout the year to create a unique experience every time someone visits.

The full list of exhibits can be found below, or please click here for more information.

School Block Challenge

January 13 - March 28, 2017

The annual K-12 student contest for youth across the country to create an original quilt block incorporating three specific fabrics.

Neighborhoods Coming Together: Quilts Around Oakland

February 17 - April 11, 2017

In honor of Black History Month, the African American Quilt Guild of Oakland, CA shares a collection of their quilts exploring how their communities are linked.

New Quilts from an Old Favorite & Antique Flying Geese

March 31 - June 20, 2017

Finalists and winners from the annual competition are showcased along with traditional examples featuring the theme of the Flying Geese piecework.

13th Quilt Japan

April 14 - July 11, 2017

This exhibit features a selection of the finest quilts from this international contest held by the Japan Handicraft Instructor's Association.

H2Oh! from SAQA

June 23 - September 19, 2017

Water is the uniting theme in this show organized by Studio Art Quilt Associates. Artists interpret one of our most vital, powerful, and enjoyed resources.

Serenity from the Pilgrim/Roy Collection

July 14 - October 17, 2017

The concept and feeling of serenity is explored in this mix of antique and contemporary quilts. The exhibit compares our perception of "modern chaos" and "the good old days."

Light Show from CQA

September 22 - December 12, 2017

Members of Washington's Contemporary QuiltArt Association challenged themselves to explore many ways of capturing "light" in this collection of quilts.

Quilts of the Lakota

October 20, 2017 - January 2018

Members of the Lakota Sioux have transposed their heritage of painted buffalo robes to star quilts that maintain their cultural and tribal identity.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL QUILT MUSEUM

The National Quilt Museum works to bring the artwork made by today's quilters to new audiences worldwide. A destination for art enthusiasts worldwide and quilters alike, the museum annually sees visitors from all 50 U.S. states and over 40 foreign countries from all corners of the globe. The Museum's onsite and traveling exhibits are viewed by over 120,000 people per year. In addition, over 4,000 youth and adults participate in the Museum's educational opportunities on an annual basis.

The Museum's primary campus is located in a 27,000-square-foot facility in Paducah, Kentucky. The museum is a must-see for anyone passionate about quilting. As their CEO Frank Bennett often states, "These are some of the most talented artists in the world and I want everyone to experience their work first-hand." Museum staff is so confident that you will love the exhibits that they openly tell people that they will refund their admission price if they do not think it was worth it. So far, they have never had to refund an admission. The National Quilt Museum is a four-time TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence winner. It is located in Historic Downtown Paducah, Kentucky, which has been named a UNESCO Creative City.

Media picture file can be found at www.Quiltmuseum.org/media.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/31/11G128957/Images/primary2-d2c94033beb39a85918d7049a3454b0f.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/31/11G128957/Images/primary_3-09dfde5dedb088ca87eba0b0abad997e.jpg