The Nerdery Wins TIM Award for Fundraising Website Transformation

PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - April 05, 2017) - The Nerdery has been honored with an Arizona Interactive Marketing Association (AZIMA) TIM Award for Social Community Building. The award recognizes the work done on the ASU Foundation's Sun Devil Giving Day website.

The ASU Foundation works with generous donors to build and sustain Arizona State University (ASU). Sun Devil Giving Day is an annual university-wide, 24-hour period of giving with the goal of raising support for ASU programs, faculty, students and researchers.

"Given a single day to reach its goals, the Foundation needed a website to drive competitiveness and tie together five different fundraising challenges and 17 different ASU colleges," said The Nerdery's Phoenix Branch Director Danny Estavillo. "Together, The Nerdery and ASU Foundation designed a microsite to align fundraising initiatives and track nationwide donations."

The website, which can be viewed here, featured five core elements that are updated in real time:

A customized version of Google Maps highlighting ZIP codes as donations were received.

A ticker that listed both the total fundraising dollars and number of individual donors.

A ranking of each ASU college by number of donors, displaying badges that were awarded when predetermined fundraising levels were surpassed.

Social media streams highlighting the events and activities going on around the campus as part of the campaign.

Five different challenges from the foundation, each of which awarded extra dollars for completing specific activities throughout the day.

2017 TIM Award recipients were announced Thursday, March 30 during a presentation ceremony at the Phoenix Art Museum. AZIMA explains the TIM Awards as, "dedicated to honoring and recognizing digital marketing professionals and their successful digital marketing campaigns and innovation. Named after Sir Timothy Berners-Lee, acknowledged father of the World Wide Web, the 5th annual TIM Awards celebrates the work completed in the 2016 calendar year."

About The Nerdery

The Nerdery is a hivemind of software engineers, strategists, human-centered designers and problem solvers who push boundaries to create digital products and services that better people's lives and drive business outcomes. Headquartered in Minneapolis with offices in Chicago, Kansas City and Phoenix, The Nerdery's core services are digital transformation consulting, mobile applications, web applications, websites and systems integration. Founded by three programming pioneers in 2003, The Nerdery has made Inc. Magazine's list of fastest growing private companies for the past nine consecutive years. The Nerdery was built on the belief that passionate Nerds are the driving force behind business breakthroughs.

