News Room

SOURCE: The New Ireland Fund, Inc.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc.

January 04, 2017 16:05 ET

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. Amended Monthly Portfolio Update

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - Jan 4, 2017) -   The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL) today released an updated Monthly portfolio statement as of December 30, 2016.

             
Issuer Name   Shareholding   US $ Market Value   % of Total Net
Assets
AMRYT PHARMA PLC   2,312,917   462,593.14   0.65
APPLEGREEN PLC   440,798   1,948,832.19   2.74
BANK OF IRELAND   13,326,937   3,282,704.12   4.61
CIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN   32,638   1,520,447.47   2.14
CPL RESOURCES PLC   40,079   226,134.70   0.32
CRH PLC   479,130   16,621,117.44   23.34
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC   693,089   3,206,516.10   4.50
DCC PLC   4,876   362,956.79   0.51
GLANBIA PLC   164,684   2,735,545.51   3.84
GREEN REIT PLC   917,386   1,324,926.41   1.86
GREENCORE GROUP PLC   758,906   2,305,468.55   3.24
HOSTELWORLD GROUP PLC   507,121   1,334,557.04   1.87
INDEPENDENT NEWS & MEDIA PLC   2,514,151   337,432.63   0.47
IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC   569,366   2,697,053.62   3.79
KERRY GROUP PLC   26,088   1,864,644.73   2.62
KINGSPAN GROUP PLC   127,234   3,455,480.33   4.85
MALIN CORPORATION PLC   65,582   842,228.68   1.18
ONE FIFTY ONE PLC   1,258,643   1,788,635.60   2.51
ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC   32,506   211,498.76   0.30
PADDY POWER BETFAIR PLC   64,936   6,938,045.01   9.74
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC ADR   30,956   2,577,396.56   3.62
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC   583,969   8,916,472.29   12.52
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC   136,299   3,127,051.84   4.39
TOTAL PRODUCE PLC   1,287,793   2,663,754.24   3.74
             
             

The holdings are subject to change at any point in time hereafter.

Investment Objective: The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL), a closed-end diversified investment company, seeks long-term capital appreciation through investment of at least 80% of its assets in a portfolio of Irish securities.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. is managed by KBI Global Investors (North America) Ltd (previously Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd), a wholly owned subsidiary of KBI Global Investors Ltd (previously Kleinwort Benson Investors Dublin Ltd), and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IRL. For further information, please contact the Fund at (800) 468-6475 or investor.query@newirelandfund.com

Website: newirelandfund.com

Contact Information

News Room
 