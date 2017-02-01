News Room

SOURCE: The New Ireland Fund, Inc.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc.

February 01, 2017 16:05 ET

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. Monthly Portfolio Update

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - Feb 1, 2017) - The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL) today released an updated Monthly portfolio statement as of January 31, 2017.

             
Issuer Name   Shareholding   US $ Market Value   % of Total Net
Assets
AMRYT PHARMA PLC   2,312,917   449,425.23   0.6181
APPLEGREEN PLC   367,314   1,863,632.32   2.5630
BANK OF IRELAND   13,326,937   3,567,852.73   4.9068
CIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN   36,749   1,805,019.16   2.4824
CPL RESOURCES PLC   25,164   157,555.14   0.2167
CRH PLC   479,130   16,677,872.13   22.9368
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC   693,089   3,209,749.89   4.4143
DCC PLC   7,313   588,326.16   0.8091
GLANBIA PLC   164,684   2,782,214.71   3.8263
GREEN REIT PLC   1,060,464   1,488,209.86   2.0467
GREENCORE GROUP PLC   790,171   2,345,930.43   3.2263
HOSTELWORLD GROUP PLC   507,121   1,341,227.88   1.8446
INDEPENDENT NEWS & MEDIA PLC   1,075,911   139,374.23   0.1917
IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC   448,787   2,286,689.31   3.1448
KERRY GROUP PLC   26,088   1,833,355.43   2.5214
KINGSPAN GROUP PLC   120,676   3,512,090.42   4.8301
MALIN CORPORATION PLC   66,330   823,441.46   1.1325
ONE FIFTY ONE PLC   1,058,643   1,714,216.55   2.3575
ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC   32,506   222,894.27   0.3065
PADDY POWER BETFAIR PLC   65,051   6,797,578.45   9.3486
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC ADR   30,956   2,589,778.96   3.5617
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC   583,969   9,030,448.46   12.4194
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC   120,526   3,174,647.16   4.3660
TOTAL PRODUCE PLC   1,319,290   2,563,525.67   3.5256
UDG HEALTHCARE PLC   45,583   367,572.47   0.5055
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEME   50,788   863,234.26   1.1872
             

The holdings are subject to change at any point in time hereafter.

Investment Objective: The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL), a closed-end diversified investment company, seeks long-term capital appreciation through investment of at least 80% of its assets in a portfolio of Irish securities.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. is managed by KBI Global Investors (North America) Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of KBI Global Investors Ltd, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IRL. For further information, please contact the Fund at (800) 468-6475 or investor.query@newirelandfund.com

Website: newirelandfund.com

