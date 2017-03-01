News Room

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. Monthly Portfolio Update

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - Mar 1, 2017) -  The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL) today released an updated Monthly portfolio statement as of February 28, 2017.

             
Issuer Name   Shareholding   US $ Market Value   % of Total Net
Assets
AMRYT PHARMA PLC   2,312,917   453,306.55   0.6213
APPLEGREEN PLC   367,314   1,828,923.54   2.5068
BANK OF IRELAND   12,894,065   3,059,835.54   4.1940
CIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN   36,749   1,760,890.39   2.4136
CPL RESOURCES PLC   25,164   157,553.25   0.2160
CRH PLC   479,130   16,174,374.64   22.1696
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC   693,089   3,230,739.14   4.4283
DCC PLC   7,313   622,952.54   0.8539
GLANBIA PLC   164,684   3,224,137.72   4.4192
GREEN REIT PLC   1,060,464   1,516,665.85   2.0788
GREENCORE GROUP PLC   790,171   2,545,333.07   3.4888
HOSTELWORLD GROUP PLC   507,121   1,348,483.16   1.8483
INDEPENDENT NEWS & MEDIA PLC   1,075,911   125,380.28   0.1719
IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC   448,787   2,400,998.33   3.2910
KERRY GROUP PLC   26,088   2,003,729.09   2.7464
KINGSPAN GROUP PLC   120,676   3,707,482.55   5.0817
MALIN CORPORATION PLC   66,330   692,159.91   0.9487
ONE FIFTY ONE PLC   1,058,643   1,850,519.58   2.5364
ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC   32,506   219,121.84   0.3003
PADDY POWER BETFAIR PLC   65,051   7,125,818.02   9.7671
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC ADR   30,956   2,530,653.00   3.4687
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC   583,969   8,846,796.58   12.1260
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC   120,526   3,205,539.85   4.3937
TOTAL PRODUCE PLC   1,319,290   2,571,688.15   3.5249
UDG HEALTHCARE PLC   45,583   389,992.29   0.5345
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEME   50,788   831,284.74   1.1394
             

The holdings are subject to change at any point in time hereafter.

Investment Objective: The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL), a closed-end diversified investment company, seeks long-term capital appreciation through investment of at least 80% of its assets in a portfolio of Irish securities.

