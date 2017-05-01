News Room

The New Ireland Fund, Inc.

May 01, 2017 16:05 ET

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. Monthly Portfolio Update

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - May 1, 2017) - The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL) today released an updated Monthly portfolio statement as of April 30, 2017.

             
Issuer Name   Shareholding   US $ Market Value   % of Total Net
Assets
AMRYT PHARMA PLC   1,804,917   491,524.42   0.63
APPLEGREEN PLC   284,671   1,469,837.85   1.89
BANK OF IRELAND   12,894,065   3,244,514.30   4.17
CIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN   43,591   2,352,818.08   3.02
CPL RESOURCES PLC   25,164   163,096.45   0.21
CRH PLC   489,625   17,853,855.99   22.95
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC   642,664   3,458,269.06   4.45
DCC PLC   7,313   675,340.51   0.87
GLANBIA PLC   164,684   3,214,676.46   4.13
GREEN REIT PLC   1,060,464   1,576,799.37   2.03
GREENCORE GROUP PLC   798,342   2,357,553.31   3.03
HOSTELWORLD GROUP PLC   257,121   1,019,498.97   1.31
INDEPENDENT NEWS & MEDIA PLC   1,075,911   152,358.80   0.20
IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC   337,430   1,948,082.83   2.50
KERRY GROUP PLC   27,533   2,249,978.93   2.89
KINGSPAN GROUP PLC   106,996   3,722,051.00   4.78
MALIN CORPORATION PLC   66,330   715,307.95   0.92
ONE FIFTY ONE PLC   1,058,643   1,822,025.60   2.34
ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC   32,506   263,795.67   0.34
PADDY POWER BETFAIR PLC   65,051   7,248,989.46   9.32
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC ADR   30,956   2,845,785.08   3.66
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC   559,576   9,722,268.80   12.50
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC   120,526   3,228,398.44   4.15
TOTAL PRODUCE PLC   1,319,290   2,907,260.92   3.74
UDG HEALTHCARE PLC   45,583   441,022.96   0.57
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEME   61,552   1,169,328.42   1.50
             
The holdings are subject to change at any point in time hereafter.

Investment Objective: The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL), a closed-end diversified investment company, seeks long-term capital appreciation through investment of at least 80% of its assets in a portfolio of Irish securities.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. is managed by KBI Global Investors (North America) Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of KBI Global Investors Ltd, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IRL. For further information, please contact the Fund at (800) 468-6475 or investor.query@newirelandfund.com

Website: newirelandfund.com

