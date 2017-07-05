The New Ireland Fund, Inc. Monthly Portfolio Update

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - Jul 5, 2017) - The New Ireland Fund, Inc. ( NYSE : IRL) today released an updated Monthly portfolio statement as of June 30, 2017.

Issuer Name Shareholding US $ Market Value % of Total Net

Assets ALLIED IRISH BANKS 500,000 2,826,826.87 4.96 AMRYT PHARMA PLC 1,804,917 556,602.31 0.98 APPLEGREEN PLC 198,937 1,181,525.00 2.07 BANK OF IRELAND 8,183,531 2,149,772.86 3.77 CIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN 37,945 2,027,396.92 3.56 CPL RESOURCES PLC 12,701 87,764.18 0.15 CRH PLC 355,354 12,571,773.02 22.07 DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 462,660 2,547,023.78 4.47 DCC PLC 2,897 263,747.82 0.46 GLANBIA PLC 104,812 2,050,055.39 3.60 GREEN REIT PLC 985,416 1,601,579.56 2.81 GREENCORE GROUP PLC 466,850 1,495,807.39 2.63 HOSTELWORLD GROUP PLC 212,908 932,569.82 1.64 INDEPENDENT NEWS & MEDIA PLC 402,012 61,527.30 0.11 IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC 194,618 1,129,199.63 1.98 KERRY GROUP PLC 13,425 1,155,064.59 2.03 KINGSPAN GROUP PLC 68,024 2,335,086.14 4.10 MALIN CORPORATION PLC 61,980 826,126.28 1.45 ONE FIFTY ONE PLC 1,001,863 2,231,346.20 3.92 ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC 21,273 155,087.79 0.27 PADDY POWER BETFAIR PLC 39,319 4,197,577.42 7.37 RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC ADR 20,097 2,162,638.17 3.80 RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC 306,567 6,288,625.67 11.04 SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC 76,165 2,370,967.72 4.16 TOTAL PRODUCE PLC 740,722 1,835,857.57 3.22 UDG HEALTHCARE PLC 45,583 514,143.09 0.90 VEOLIA ENVIRONNEME 55,324 1,168,986.00 2.05

The holdings are subject to change at any point in time hereafter.

Investment Objective: The New Ireland Fund, Inc. ( NYSE : IRL), a closed-end diversified investment company, seeks long-term capital appreciation through investment of at least 80% of its assets in a portfolio of Irish securities.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. is managed by KBI Global Investors (North America) Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of KBI Global Investors Ltd, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IRL. For further information, please contact the Fund at (800) 468-6475 or investor.query@newirelandfund.com

