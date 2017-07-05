News Room

The New Ireland Fund, Inc.

July 05, 2017 09:05 ET

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. Monthly Portfolio Update

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - Jul 5, 2017) -  The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL) today released an updated Monthly portfolio statement as of June 30, 2017.

             
Issuer Name   Shareholding   US $ Market Value   % of Total Net
Assets
ALLIED IRISH BANKS   500,000   2,826,826.87   4.96
AMRYT PHARMA PLC   1,804,917   556,602.31   0.98
APPLEGREEN PLC   198,937   1,181,525.00   2.07
BANK OF IRELAND   8,183,531   2,149,772.86   3.77
CIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN   37,945   2,027,396.92   3.56
CPL RESOURCES PLC   12,701   87,764.18   0.15
CRH PLC   355,354   12,571,773.02   22.07
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC   462,660   2,547,023.78   4.47
DCC PLC   2,897   263,747.82   0.46
GLANBIA PLC   104,812   2,050,055.39   3.60
GREEN REIT PLC   985,416   1,601,579.56   2.81
GREENCORE GROUP PLC   466,850   1,495,807.39   2.63
HOSTELWORLD GROUP PLC   212,908   932,569.82   1.64
INDEPENDENT NEWS & MEDIA PLC   402,012   61,527.30   0.11
IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC   194,618   1,129,199.63   1.98
KERRY GROUP PLC   13,425   1,155,064.59   2.03
KINGSPAN GROUP PLC   68,024   2,335,086.14   4.10
MALIN CORPORATION PLC   61,980   826,126.28   1.45
ONE FIFTY ONE PLC   1,001,863   2,231,346.20   3.92
ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC   21,273   155,087.79   0.27
PADDY POWER BETFAIR PLC   39,319   4,197,577.42   7.37
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC ADR   20,097   2,162,638.17   3.80
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC   306,567   6,288,625.67   11.04
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC   76,165   2,370,967.72   4.16
TOTAL PRODUCE PLC   740,722   1,835,857.57   3.22
UDG HEALTHCARE PLC   45,583   514,143.09   0.90
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEME   55,324   1,168,986.00   2.05
             
The holdings are subject to change at any point in time hereafter.
 

Investment Objective: The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL), a closed-end diversified investment company, seeks long-term capital appreciation through investment of at least 80% of its assets in a portfolio of Irish securities.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. is managed by KBI Global Investors (North America) Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of KBI Global Investors Ltd, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IRL. For further information, please contact the Fund at (800) 468-6475 or investor.query@newirelandfund.com

Website: newirelandfund.com

