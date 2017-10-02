The New Ireland Fund, Inc. Monthly Portfolio Update

SOURCE: The New Ireland Fund, Inc.
October 02, 2017 16:30 ET
BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - Oct 2, 2017) - The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL) today released an updated Monthly portfolio statement as of September 29, 2017.
The holdings are subject to change at any point in time hereafter.
Investment Objective: The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL), a closed-end diversified investment company, seeks long-term capital appreciation through investment of at least 80% of its assets in a portfolio of Irish securities.
The New Ireland Fund, Inc. is managed by KBI Global Investors (North America) Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of KBI Global Investors Ltd, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IRL. For further information, please contact the Fund at (800) 468-6475 or investor.query@newirelandfund.com
Website: newirelandfund.com
