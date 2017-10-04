The New Ireland Fund, Inc. Postpones Record Date for Rights Offering

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - Oct 4, 2017) - The New Ireland Fund, Inc. ( NYSE : IRL) (the "Fund"), a closed‐end investment company managed by KBI Global Investors (North America) Ltd. ("KBIGI"), announced today that the previously announced record date of October 16, 2017 for its proposed transferable rights offering has been postponed. The original record date was announced subject to effectiveness of a registration statement on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. While the registration statement is expected to become effective, it is not yet effective. The Fund will announce a new record date following effectiveness of the registration statement.

