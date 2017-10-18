The Norman Awards Announces Call for Entries for Company and Product Naming 2017

First-ever award to recognize ingenuity, imagination and excellence in brand naming enters its second year

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 18, 2017) - Movies have the Oscars®, music has the GRAMMYs®, advertising has the Clios®, and now brand names have a prize just for them. Introducing the Normans™, an annual award to honor creativity in brand name development.

A company or product name is perhaps the most important attribute of any brand, because it invites you to engage in a relationship with that brand. Generating a relevant -- yet distinct -- brand name is not easy. 500,000 new businesses launch every month, while 360,000 name requests stream across the desks of the UPSTO annually.

"It's important that we honor great new brand names," said Mike Pile, creative director of Uppercase Branding, a verbal identity consultancy that specializes in brand name development. "It was long overdue to celebrate the most fundamental and enduring element of a brand: its name."

The past year has been fertile ground for naming, bringing us such luminary labels as Rocket Man, Switch, Sensoria, Bunny Tail Puffs, Liddle Bob, Akomplice, and others. But many names are not getting the recognition they deserve. Enter... The Normans.

WHY THE NORMANS?

Named for the Norman invasion of England in 1066, which dramatically expanded the size and scope of the English language, the Normans™ recognize creative and linguistic achievement in new company and product names.

THE PROCESS

Using its proprietary evaluative system, DESLER-Vessel, Uppercase Branding will evaluate nominees based on each name's fit to concept, descriptive relevance, emotional signals, semantic meaning, linguistic power, and competitive boldness. The Norman Awards is seeking submissions for product names in the following categories:

THE CATEGORIES

Best New High-Tech Name

Best New Name in Food or Beverage

Best New Name in Consumer Durables

Best New Proprietary Drug Name

Best New Medical Device

Best New Name in the Automotive Sector

Best New Name in Sports Equipment

Best New Name in Apparel

Best New Name in Beer/Wine/Spirits

Best New Name in Consumer Electronics, Entertainment

Best New Name in Consumer Electronics, Tool

Best New Retail Chain Name

Best New Financial Service Name

Worst New Name

SUBMISSION PROCESS

Any new product introduced within the last two years is eligible. Interested parties can simply email their brand name along with two or three bullet points describing why the name is extraordinary to names@thenormans.co

DUE DATE

All entries must be received no later than January 15th, 2018.

ABOUT THE NORMANS

The Normans launched in 2016 to honor excellence in brand name development. It was created and is managed by Uppercase Branding, a verbal identity firm specializing in the development of impactful names for new companies, products, and features. Uppercase employs powerful creative techniques, proprietary evaluative methodologies, and custom research to create evocative verbal identities for companies like Nokia, FedEx, GE, and soon-to-be unicorn startups across every business sector. www.uppercasebranding.com