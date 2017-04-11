The North West Company Inc. Releases Audited Consolidated Financial Statements

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - The North West Company Inc. (the "Company" or "North West") (TSX:NWC) today released its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended January 31, 2017, its Annual Management's Discussion and Analysis, and Annual Information Form for the same period. These documents can be found on the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.northwest.ca.

The Company previously released its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2017 on March 15, 2017.

Company Profile

The North West Company Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading retailer of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighbourhoods in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific and the Caribbean. North West operates 241 stores under the trading names Northern, NorthMart, Giant Tiger, AC Value Center, Cost-U-Less and RiteWay Food Markets and has annualized sales of approximately CDN$1.8 billion.

The common shares of North West trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "NWC".