The Novi Home Show highlights trends and innovations

NOVI, MI--(Marketwired - September 26, 2017) - Showcasing home and landscaping trends for 65 years, The Novi Home Show is a great place to discover new innovations, styles and products for your home, lawn and garden. The Novi Home Show, October 13-15 at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi is a one-stop destination for home improvement products for every type of project imaginable, decorating and landscaping exhibits as well as experienced businesses available for consulting or hire.

In addition to remodeling professionals and experts, The Novi Home Show also features:

Boyce Thompson -- Author of The New, New Home, Thompson will demonstrate innovative new home products for 2018, including lights that double as audio speakers by Sony, a robot that cuts the yard from Husqvarna and a countertop convection oven that can recognize what you put in the oven and adjust cooking temperatures and times appropriately.

Michigan Manufactured Housing Association (MMHA) Home Showcase -- Features six spectacular model homes from member manufacturers, ranging in size from 746 to 2,112 square feet. All the homes are spectacularly decorated and furnished.

Super Surplus Sale -- Sponsored by the Home Builders Association (HBA) of Southeastern Michigan, this unique a sale has home accessories, building materials, appliances, furniture and more donated by HBA members. Proceeds from the sale will benefit Habitat for Humanity Oakland County, the Habitat ReStore, HBA's Professional Women in Building (PWB) Scholarship Fund and the HBA's Charitable and Educational Foundation.

The Novi Home Show will be held October 13-15, 2017 at Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Avenue in Novi, Friday 2-8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Adult admission (ages 13 and over) is $10; seniors (ages 55 and over) is $9; and children ages 12 and under admitted free! Parking not included in ticket price. Special "$5 after 5" admission pricing on Friday and Saturday. Purchase advance tickets online, sponsored by Mosquito One, The Mosquito Terminator, at www.novihomeshow.com.

For more information, visit www.novihomeshow.com. Coupon for $1-off admission available at Metro Detroit Dunkin' Donuts locations, Great Lakes Ace Hardware locations, Indoor Outdoor Resource magazine and Detroit Newspaper Homestyle

