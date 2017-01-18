The Novi Home Show January 27-29, 2017 offers something for every home and homeowner

NOVI, MI--(Marketwired - January 18, 2017) - There is something for every home and homeowner on display at The Novi Home Show, January 27-29 at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

Kitchen and bathroom renovations continue to top the list of major home improvement projects of 2017. There are more than 50 kitchen and bathroom exhibitors at The Novi Home Show, including KDI Kitchen and Bath, Livonia, Infusion Kitchen and Bath Showrooms, Wixom, and Cobblestone Kitchen and Bath, Berkley. Look for designating decals throughout the show to find the perfect contractor or professional for your kitchen or bathroom remodel.

While a bathroom or kitchen is the great return on investment (ROI) at 65 percent, consider upgrading a front door for an excellent way to update the look of your home for a minor investment, while bringing in more ROI when reselling the home. A typical steel door costs an average of $1,335 and contributes $1,200 in resale value, or more than 91 percent recoupment. There are multiple exterior door exhibitors and installers at The Novi Home Show including Michigan-based Tarnow Doors, Farmington Hills and Caswell Window & Door, White Lake.

In addition to exhibitors, The Novi Home Show also features seminars from celebrity antique appraiser Dr. Lori, members of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID)-Michigan and faux painting lessons from Faux Couture.

Coupons are available at novihomeshow.com, Metro Detroit Dunkin' Donuts locations, Indoor Outdoor Resource magazine, Detroit Newspapers Homestyle and The Novi Home & Garden Show Pinterest and Facebook pages. Visit any of the participating Metro Detroit Home Depot stores for $2 off advance tickets. Advance tickets also available online at novihomeshow.com. Share your online advance ticket purchase on Facebook and receive a 20 percent discount.

The Novi Home Show, January 27-29, is at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, on Grand River, south of I-96 between Novi Road and Beck Road. Show hours are Friday 2-8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Adult admission (ages 13 and up) is $10, senior admission is $9 and children 12 and under are free! Special "$5 after 5" admission pricing Friday and Saturday. Parking is not included with ticket purchase. Register to win free tickets to the show at novihomeshow.com. For more exhibitor information, seminar schedules, coupons and advance tickets, visit novihomeshow.com.

