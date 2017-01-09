The Ontario SPCA charges Marineland with six counts of animal cruelty

NIAGARA FALLS, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 9, 2017) - The Ontario SPCA has charged Marineland Canada Inc. with six counts of animal cruelty under the Ontario SPCA Act.

On November 10, 2016, the Ontario SPCA responded to concerns brought forth regarding some of the animals living at Marineland. An investigation was launched and on November 25, 2016, Marineland was charged with 5 counts of animal cruelty under the Ontario SPCA Act.

This investigation has been extensive and as a result of the evidence that has been revealed during the investigation process, today, the Ontario SPCA served Marineland with an additional 6 counts of animal cruelty under the Ontario SPCA Act; totaling 11 counts of animal cruelty.

Today's charges are as follows.

One count for permitting Elk to be in distress

One count of failing to provide prescribed standards of care for Elk

One count of permitting Red Deer to be in distress

One count of failing to provide prescribed standards of care for Red Deer

One count of permitting Fallow Deer to be in distress

One count of failing to provide prescribed standards of care for Fallow Deer

No animals were removed, as the Ontario SPCA can only remove an animal if/when the following have occurred:

An animal is in immediate distress. In this situation, Ontario SPCA officers did not find the animals to be in immediate distress, as defined by the Ontario SPCA Act. A veterinarian has recommended the removal of the animal to ensure the animal gets the care it requires. Ontario SPCA Act Orders have been issued but were not complied with.

"We try to educate wherever possible, but we will enforce the law when it's necessary," says Steve Toy, Senior Inspector, Ontario SPCA. "We want to reassure the public that the Society will continue to make sure these animals are getting the care they require."

To report animal cruelty in Ontario, concerned citizens can call the 24-hour province-wide animal cruelty hotline at 310-SPCA (7722) or email cruelty@ospca.on.ca.

Ontario SPCA and Humane Society:

Protecting animals since 1873, Ontario SPCA is Ontario's Animal Welfare organization. A registered charity comprised of over 50 Communities.

Since 1919, when Ontario's first Animal Welfare legislation was proclaimed, the Ontario SPCA, with the help of its Communities, has been entrusted to maintain and enforce Animal Welfare legislation. The Act provides Ontario SPCA Agents and Inspectors with police powers to do so.

Ontario SPCA provides leadership in animal welfare innovations including introducing high-volume spay/neuter services to Ontario and opening the Provincial Education and Animal Centre.

