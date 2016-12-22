The Piacente Group Appoints Ross Warner as Vice President

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - December 22, 2016) - The Piacente Group, Inc. ("TPG"), a full-service, multinational investor relations consulting firm, today announced the appointment of investor relations veteran Ross Warner as Vice President. Based in TPG's Beijing office, Mr. Warner will be responsible for developing and implementing strategic investor relations programs for U.S.-listed Chinese companies and pre-IPO companies.

Mr. Warner has been an active member in China's investor relations community for more than a decade. He has served U.S.-listed Chinese companies in multiple roles across all aspects of strategic investor relations programs. Prior to joining TPG, Mr. Warner served as the Investor Relations Officer of Xueda Education Co., Ltd. and was previously the Vice President of Investor Relations at hiSoft Technology International, Ltd.

Brandi Piacente, Founder and President of The Piacente Group, said, "We have been expanding our China team to fulfill the growing needs for our investor relations programs. Over the last 12 years, we have delivered best-in-class investor relations services to China-based companies listed in the U.S., and we are pleased to extend our expertise to the next generation of entrepreneurs looking to navigate the IPO process and beyond. Ross has a proven ability to help Chinese companies optimize investor and analyst relationships, enhance capital markets communications and provide management teams with thoughtful counsel. Since joining TPG in July, Ross has proven to be a valuable addition to our team and further strengthens our capacity to provide superior investor relations services for our growing roster of clients in China."

"As a leading provider of strategic investor relations solutions to U.S.-listed Chinese companies, TPG helps its clients maximize their value by expanding their shareholder base and executing customized marketing and communication strategies," said Mr. Warner. "I'm delighted to have joined such a talented team where I can utilize my extensive experience to help create compelling value propositions and increase investor community awareness for TPG's clients."

About The Piacente Group

TPG is a full-service investor relations and financial communications consulting firm with offices in New York, California, Beijing and Shanghai. Representing a balanced portfolio of U.S.- and China-based companies, TPG develops and implements strategic programs focused on broadening investment community sponsorship through best-practice execution. Value-driven communications, proactive and continuous outreach to Wall Street, targeted media relations and innovative social media methodologies work in concert to market TPG clients' securities before optimal investment audiences.

