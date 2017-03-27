The Piacente Group Moves New York and Beijing Corporate Offices

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - The Piacente Group, Inc. ("TPG"), a full-service, multinational investor relations consulting firm, today announced that it has moved its corporate offices in New York and Beijing to accommodate company expansion. Both offices remain centrally located in close proximity to their respective financial communities and local TPG clients. TPG currently services its clients out of New York, San Francisco, Orange County, Beijing and Shanghai.

"Relocating our New York and Beijing offices to larger spaces marks an exciting step that supports our growing business," said Brandi Piacente, President of TPG. "As our client roster expands, we are simultaneously building our team of professionals, ensuring the clients we partner with continue to receive our customized, execution-oriented investor relations counsel and services."

Conveniently located in one of the busiest transit hubs in midtown Manhattan and Beijing's central business district, TPG's new offices will provide additional space for new talent and allow TPG to fulfill growing demand for its investor relations programs as the Company continues to expand its presence in the United States and China.

Additionally, TPG is proud to utilize sustainable office space as a part of its effort to support environmentally friendly business practices. Thanks to innovative technologies, state-of-the-art air purification systems, forward design concepts and advanced building materials, Parkview Green, where the Beijing office is located, consumes approximately 50% less energy than structures of similar size. Parkview Green was among the first integrated commercial use projects to receive the prestigious U.S. LEED Green Building Platinum Certification.

The new corporate offices are located at:

1270 Broadway, Suite 508

New York, New York, 10001

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

Parkview Green Tower A, 15/F

9 Dongdaqiao Road

Chaoyang District, Beijing 100020

China

Tel: +86-10-6535-6200

