The Piacente Group Opens Shanghai Office

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - December 21, 2016) - The Piacente Group, Inc. ("TPG"), a full-service, multinational investor relations consulting firm, today announced that it has opened an office in Shanghai to further support its growing portfolio of U.S.-listed Chinese companies. The Shanghai office is being led by Vice President Emilie Wu, and marks TPG's second office in China, following its flagship Beijing office.

TPG has provided investor relations counsel to U.S.-listed Chinese companies since its inauguration in 2005, with expertise in the technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT), education, consumer and Internet sectors.

"We are delighted to have opened our second office in China in response to strong demand for TPG's investor relations services in the Shanghai region. For nearly 12 years we have focused on providing our clients with top-quality IR services, making us a natural fit for both established entities and the new wave of great companies and innovative entrepreneurs embarking on IPOs," said Brandi Piacente, Founder and President of The Piacente Group. "As a trusted, hands-on consultant and service provider, we are experts at partnering with management teams to deliver outstanding capital markets communication and outreach programs. It is gratifying to see our long-standing commitment to, and investment in, the China market recognized as we continue to be an IR service provide of choice to Chinese companies seeking superior investor-oriented communication services."

Emilie Wu, Vice President of The Piacente Group, commented, "Shanghai is home to a rising number of high-quality public and private companies, as well as a hub for the local and regional investment community, financial media and investor-related events. Since opening our Shanghai office in July, we have been able to more closely partner with our clients in this region. I am excited to be leading the TPG effort in Shanghai, and look forward to executing tailored, proactive strategies and initiatives to help our clients meet their investor relations goals."

Emilie Wu has been instrumental in leading teams at The Piacente Group for four years and is a highly skilled and experienced investor relations professional with a track record of implementing all facets of strategic investor relations programs. She has worked extensively with U.S.-listed Chinese companies and in various roles with investor relations and capital market service providers in the U.S. and China. Born and raised in Shanghai, she is fully fluent in Mandarin and English and holds a bachelor's degree in International Economics from Shanghai Jiaotong University and a master's degree in Analytical Finance from Lehigh University in Pennsylvania. She is also a FRM (Financial Risk Manager) charter holder.

About The Piacente Group

TPG is a full-service investor relations and financial communications consulting firm with offices in New York, California, Beijing and Shanghai. Representing a balanced portfolio of U.S.- and China-based companies, TPG develops and implements strategic programs focused on broadening investment community sponsorship through best-practice execution. Value-driven communications, proactive and continuous outreach to Wall Street, targeted media relations and innovative social media methodologies work in concert to market TPG clients' securities before optimal investment audiences.

