The Pivot Group Sets the Pace as the Fastest Growing Team on the African Continent

ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - Mar 28, 2017) - The Pivot Group (TPG), a global direct selling team, is the fastest growing organization on the African Continent, representing the fastest company in direct sales history to achieve $1 Billion in annual sales. According to Kirsten Pearse, the highest ranking distributor in Africa, "We are honored to be recognized as the leading team on the continent. My wife, Samantha, and I believe that the power of our growth is rooted in the caliber of the team that has been assembled under The Pivot Group banner. We work with a cross-section of entrepreneurs that have come together for the sole purpose of helping people create significance and achieve their personal goals."

TPG leader, Bo Short (www.BoShort.org), recently traveled from the United States and served as keynote speaker at an international training conference called J-University in Johannesburg, South Africa. Short trained associates on how to successfully build their independent businesses. Bo Short is a best-selling author and leadership expert who has been identified as the 31st highest income earner in the history of network marketing. According to Bo Short, "It is an honor to work with this incredible group of people. My wife Roni, and I, are proud to serve alongside Kirsten and Samantha Pearse as we continue to expand the reach of The Pivot Group, currently in more than 104 countries."

Following the convention, Short & Pearse visited various African countries strategizing with current and potential associates on how to successfully build a business of their own. Pearse added, "Our brand partner offers associates the opportunity to market category-creating products powered by a cutting-edge compensation plan. The Pivot Group (MyBizPreview.com) serves as a strategic partner to help ensure that these associates learn how to maximize the return on their time and build successful businesses."

Short & Pearse are set to release an E-Book that explains how to successfully evaluate the thousands of companies in the direct selling industry and select the "right" one to work with. To receive a free copy of their soon-to-be-released book simply go to info@TPGAfrica.org and write "Free Book" in the subject line.