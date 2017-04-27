500 princesses and princes were invited to "be our guest" at the 4th annual charity gala celebrating the legacy of Olivia Grace White, granting seven wishes

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - The fourth annual Princess Ball in support of Wishes for Olivia was a magical success on April 23rd, raising $68,000 for Make-A-Wish® Canada. Guests and volunteers gathered at the Liberty Grand Governor's Ballroom in Toronto. The family-friendly charity gala carries on the legacy of Olivia Grace White, who died suddenly at the age of 5 from an undiagnosed blood infection in 2012.

Host Stu Jeffries guided guests through the story of Beauty and her Beast while guests dined on a royal feast, were entertained with exciting dance numbers, visits with their favourite princesses, and countless activities.

Funds were raised through ticket sales, sponsorships, a silent auction, and contests on site such as "Belle's Enchanted Rose Garden" where the winner received a mother/daughter matching Pandora bracelet set.

Run by Olivia's mother Jennifer White, Wishes for Olivia was founded in 2013 after Olivia's sudden passing. This enchanted tribute to her is meant to carry on her legacy as such a kind-hearted spirit.

"This year, we wanted to celebrate how smart, quick, and persistent Princesses can be," says Jennifer White, The Princess Ball founder. "Our sponsors, volunteers, and guests have made seven wishes come true this year through Make-A-Wish®. They have provided the power of hope to keep these very special children persistent for years to come."

While some of the wildly popular activities returned to The Princess Ball such as the candy station, face painting, and hair adornment, there were new additions to the roster. Some of the new activities included: Belle's Enchanted Rose Garden, Little Town Flower Market, Belle's Perfumerie, designer popsicles, and a delicious chocolate fountain.

The silent auction and raffle items, donated by local businesses and organizations, highlighted prizes such as a return trip for two anywhere Westjet flies, 4-day tickets to Disney World, a Boom 97.3 prize pack, two Hasbro gift baskets, PANDORA jewellery sets, and much more.

Sponsors and partners for the 2017 The Princess Ball include: Hasbro, PANDORA, Home Trust Company, NagataConnex, Marketers on Demand, Liquid Entertainment, CastleBound Characters, Michelle Fernandes Photography, Photoworks, Tandem Studios, Happy Pops, Melonhead, GlamaGal Tween Spa, Gourmet Craft & Catering, Mabel's Labels, Event Wise, A Petal or Two, and SongBird Marketing Communications.

About Wishes for Olivia Fundraising Organization

Wishes for Olivia is a Not-for-Profit that was started in 2013 by Jennifer and Glenn White. The organization raises money for Make-A-Wish Canada in memory of Olivia Grace White, who died at the age of 5 of an undiagnosed blood infection. Wishes for Olivia participates in a number of fundraising activities throughout the year, including Tough Mudder -- competing as the "Cinder-Hell Yeahs" (annual), various team events/competitions, and, most notably, the annual charity gala The Princess Ball. To date, Wishes for Olivia has raised $280,000 for Make-A-Wish Canada.

For more information visit www.wishesforolivia.org and www.theprincessball.com.

